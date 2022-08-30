Govt says it does not plan to ban Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000

The Indian government has reiterated its stand on the report of the government planning to ban the sales of smartphones under Rs 12,000 by Chinese companies in India. Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar while addressing the media said that the Indian government had no plans of banning smartphones under Rs 12,000 by Chinese companies. Also Read - Xiaomi launches X series smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 28,999

"There is no such proposal in our ministry," the Union Minister told the media.

"There is a space for Indian brands … it is not to the exclusion of foreign suppliers or foreign brands," he added. The minister was answering a question on if the government planned to ban Chinese smartphone makers in the sub-12K smartphone market segment in a bid to favour domestic smartphone brands such as Micromax, Itel, Karbonn and Lava among others.

It is worth recalling that a Bloomberg report earlier this month said that the Indian government was planning to ban smartphones under 12K in a bid to bolster and promote its own companies. The news followed the reports of raids on Chinese smartphone companies including Xiaomi India, Vivo India and Oppo India. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) served show-cause notices to Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo for duty evasion.

‘A show-cause notice demanding Rs 4,403.88 crore has been served to Oppo Mobiles India Ltd based on an investigation conducted by the DRI, while five cases of Customs duty evasion have been registered against Xiaomi Technology India,’ the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

On the other hand, the DRI detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 2,217 crore by Vivo Mobile India following which a show-cause notice had been issued to the company demanding customs duty under the provisions of the Customs Act, she added.

Later, the government refuted these reports saying that that it had no such plans. CNBC-TV18 quoting sources noted that the government had no plans of banning China-based smartphone makers from selling smartphones in the low-budget smartphone segment in India. “Meanwhile, sources stated that government has denied reports suggesting the ban,” the publication noted in its report.