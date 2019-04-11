India Elections 2019: Google Doodle marks the start of polling in world's largest election

Google is marking the start of India Elections 2019 with a unique doodle on its homepage. The doodle, which appears only in India, reflects the significance of elections and the democratic process of electing candidates to important civic roles. The doodle is decorated in red, blue, red and yellow colors, and the second “O” in Google logo is replaced with a hand showing the blue ink on index finger, which is generally used to confirm that a person has voted in the elections.

When you tap on the doodle, Google takes users to “How to vote” page where it shares guidelines on who can vote. For instance, Google makes it clear that one can only vote if their name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). The information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM can be found by voters ahead of the polling date. Google also has point by point guidelines on voting process at polling booths, which should come handy for those voting for the first time.

It is important to note that mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth. Apart from voting process, Google also has an updated guidelines on how to check if your name is in the voter list, and check the name of candidates contesting in your locality. There are also guidelines on how to find polling booth and how to use EVM. The information sourced directly from The Election Commission of India gives insightful details without having to dig through a number of web pages.

The India Elections 2019 is the largest election for a democratic nation where nearly 900 million people are expected to cast their vote. The election is being held in seven phases and the first phase of polling is being held today. The voting in phases will continue till May 19 and the final results will be announced on May 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of BJP is the incumbent while the opposition has formed an alliance to compete against the sitting government.