comscore India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions
  • Home
  • News
  • India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions
News

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

News

IC15 will measure the performance of the 15 most traded cryptocurrencies, which are listed on leading exchanges globally.

Bitcoin-1

(Representational Image)

India has had stock exchange indexes including the NSE and BSE for a long time, now it has finally gotten its first crypto index, which will monitor the performance of the 15 most traded cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency index known as IC15 has been launched by the global cryptocurrency super app Cryptowire in the country. Also Read - Female cryptocurrency investors comprise 15% of userbase: CoinSwitch Kuber

IC15 will measure the performance of the 15 most traded cryptocurrencies, which are listed on leading exchanges globally. The company claims that the index will help increase the awareness and knowledge of cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. Apart from this, the company also feels that this index will help investors understand how virtual coin trading works. Also Read - From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022

The main objective of the IC15 index will be to provide insights to investors into index-linked products including crypto ETFs and funds. Apart from this, the index will also share information on crypto mining and the overall cryptocurrency market. While the index will educate people, it will also provide them with solutions for diversified investments in cryptos. Also Read - Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

How will IC15 work?

The IC15 index will be managed and maintained by a governance committee (IGC), which will include domain experts, industry practitioners and academicians. The IGC will be in charge of monitoring and maintaining the index, while also helming the initiative to reshuffle the top 15 cryptos at regular intervals.

For cryptocurrencies to be listed on the index, they will be required to be traded on at least 90 percent of trading days during the review period, while at the same time they should also be in the top 50 in terms of circulating market capitalisation during the preceding month. Another key point to note is that the cryptos should also be amongst the top 100 most liquid in terms of trading value.

Cryptowire claims that the index will be reviewed and rebalanced every quarter, and the base value has been set at 10,000 with the base date as April 1, 2018. The top four positions will be taken up by Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and Solana.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 6:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphone brands that are building electric cars
Photo Gallery
Smartphone brands that are building electric cars
Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

Photo Gallery

Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

News

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Wearables

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

News

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions
Female cryptocurrency investors comprise 15% of userbase: CoinSwitch Kuber

News

Female cryptocurrency investors comprise 15% of userbase: CoinSwitch Kuber
Top 5 technology trends that will dominate 2022

Opinions

Top 5 technology trends that will dominate 2022
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका, आज मिल रहे कई आइटम

शाओमी की टैक्स चोरी पर सरकार का डंडा, कई सौ करोड़ रुपये की होगी वसूली!

Truke BTG-1 TWS Review: गेमर्स के लिए बजट में अच्छा ऑप्शन

CES 2022: TCL ने पेश किया फोल्डेबल फोन, mini-LED TV, लैपटॉप और ढेरों टैबलेट

Free Fire Super Match Event: 11 जनवरी तक ढेरों आइटम्स पर मिलेगा भरपूर डिस्काउंट, Heatbound Desert Bundle को भी पाने का मौका

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion
News
Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion
HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022
India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

News

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions
After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers