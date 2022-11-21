comscore Govt drafts a framework to crackdown on fake reviews on e-commerce platforms
India government drafts framework to combat fake reviews on e-commerce websites

If the guidelines become mandatory, companies could face action for unfair trade practice

Highlights

  • If the guidelines become mandatory, companies could face action for unfair trade practice.
  • Online companies say they have internal checks in place to combat fake reviews, but currently, failure to do so is not a compliance breach.
  • The new rules will require Facebook, Google to validate the real person behind the review through specified 6-8 mechanisms.
Untitled design - 2022-11-21T191955.243

Image: Pixabay

India launched a crackdown on Monday against fake reviews and unverified ratings in a bid to make online interaction and e-commerce more authentic and less misleading for users. Also Read - Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023: All you need to know

The government has drafted a framework for companies ranging from Alphabet Inc’s Google, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Amazon.com Inc, as well as travel sites or food delivery apps that depend on consumer reviews to validate products and services. Positive reviews help generate sales and interest from potential buyers. Also Read - Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Indian govt issues a new framework to crack down on fake reviews on e-commerce

Some companies have been criticised by consumers and various industry experts for downplaying negative reviews or accepting fake ratings, making the vetting process difficult for buyers. Also Read - How to withdraw your Amazon Pay balance

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The Department of Consumer Affairs set up a committee in June to develop a framework for checking fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

“The new guidelines for online reviews are designed to drive increased transparency for both consumers and brands and promote information accuracy,” said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, a community platform and pollster which made the initial submission to the Department of Consumer Affairs and was part of the committee drafting the guidelines.

“As far as platforms like Google and Facebook go, the new rules will require them to validate the real person behind the review through specified 6-8 mechanisms which means fake accounts created just for review writing will go away over time or won’t be able to review,” said Taparia.

Full details of the proposal are not yet public.

“We do not want to bulldoze this. We will first see voluntary compliance with these guidelines. And if we see the menace continues to grow we may make this mandatory,” Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi.

The Bureau of Indian Standards will assess compliance, the ministry said.

Online companies say they have internal checks in place to combat fake reviews, but currently, failure to do so is not a compliance breach.

If the guidelines become mandatory, companies could face action for unfair trade practice, for suppressing negative reviews, or for enabling the planting of fake reviews, Taparia said.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 8:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 8:11 PM IST
