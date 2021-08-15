India Independence Day 2021: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India’s 75th Independence day via a special artistic Doodle. With today’s Google Doodle, the tech giant is celebrating the diverse cultural traditions of the country. The Google Doodle is an illustration by Kolkata-based guest artist Sayan Mukherjee. Also Read - Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Google India noted, "You've woken up early to go for the #IndependenceDay celebrations at your school. After the flag hoisting ceremony, you and your friends find the best spot to watch the cultural performances on stage – with a feeling of warmth and pride in your heart." "As we celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, we honour the diversity of what celebrations & dance look like, across the country," the tech giant further added.

Further commenting on the 75th Independence Day 2021 Doodle, Google said, "at the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947, India's decades-long movement for independence culminated as the nation became a sovereign republic…The Doodle artwork illustrates India's diverse forms of dance."

In the official blog post, Google said, “from the classical tradition of Bharatnatyam depicted on the far left to the oldest Indian dance style with origins stretching back 3000 years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Depicted on the far right, the masked reenactments from Indian epics known as Chhau dance have origins in the eastern state of Jharkhand, the Purulia Chau, and the Seraikella Chau regions. Happy Independence Day, India!”

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended greetings to the citizens of India from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Modi began the event by stating, “I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighter.”