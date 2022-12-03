comscore What Sundar Pichai said on receiving Padma Bhushan
  India Is A Part Of Me Says Google Ceo Sundar Pichai Receiving Padma Bhusan
India is a part of me, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai receiving Padma Bhusan

I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests, said Sundar Pichai.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been honoured with Padma Bhushan.
  • Sundar Pichai received the award from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
  • ‘India is a part of me,’ Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on the occasion.
Sundar Pichai

Image: Taranjit Singh Sandhu/Twitter

Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai paid tribute to his Indian roots on receiving Padma Bhushan, in San Francisco this week. “India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go,” he said on receiving the award from India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Also Read - Google starts rolling out end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests,” he added. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

It is worth noting that Pichai was among the 17 awardees who were conferred with Padma Bhushan earlier this year. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the Trade and Industry category. Now, months later, Pichai received India’s third-highest civilian honour in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco. Also Read - Google's parent company Alphabet set to lay off 10K employees: Report

“Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation,” India’s Ambassador to the US said on the occasion.

During his meeting with the ambassador, Pichai also touched upon the subject of India taking over the presidency for the upcoming G20 Summit that will be held in India in 2023. “India taking over the G20 Presidency will be an amazing opportunity to build consensus on strengthening the global economy by advancing an internet that is open, connected, secure and works for everyone,” Pichai said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ vision has certainly been an accelerator, “and I’m proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades,” IANS reported.

Talking about investing in India, Pichai said that Google was investing deeply in digital skilling and that the company had trained over one million women through its WomenWill Entrepreneurship Program and over 55,000 teachers in partnership with the government and local organisations.

“Earlier this year, we added 24 new languages to Google Translate using a new advancement in machine learning. Eight of them are languages native to India,” he added.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2022 1:06 PM IST
