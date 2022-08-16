comscore India is all set to enter 5G era and it is our ‘techade’: PM Modi
News

India is all set to enter the 5G era: PM Modi

News

PM Modi stressed on the importance of three growing aspects of tech sector in order to enhance the lives of the people of India

PM-Modi-5G

PM Modi during his address to the nation on the occasion of completing 75 years of Independence, highlighted the entry into the ‘5G-era’. He also cheered for the ‘Made-in-India’ brand of technology that is making it possible to find tech solutions within the country. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 5G phone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

India is at the advent of 5G mobile services, claimed PM Modi during his address to the nation. The Prime Minister said that it is India’s “techade” and digital technology to bring in reforms in every area. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

PM Modi said, “Today we are all set to enter the 5G era. You don’t have to wait too long before we match the global steps. We are ensuring that optical fiber reaches each and every village until the last mile. I am fully informed that the dream of Digital India will be attained through rural India.” Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today

He further added, “Today I am happy that four lakh Common Service Centers of India are being developed in villages which are being managed by the youth of that village. Nation can take pride in the fact that four lakh Digital Entrepreneurs are being nurtured in the villages, and the rural population is becoming accustomed to benefit from all the services. Such is the power of India to become a technology hub in itself.”

PM Modi went on to stress the importance of three growing aspects of tech sector in order to enhance the lives of the people of India. In his address he said, “This Digital India movement of developing semiconductors, entering the 5G era, spreading the network of optical fibres is not just to establish ourselves as modern and developed, but it is possible because of three intrinsic missions. The complete transformation of the education ecosystem, revolution in health infrastructure and improvement in the quality of agricultural life will be possible only through digitalisation.”

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST

