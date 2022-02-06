India just hosted its first blockchain wedding: The ceremony just took 15 minutes

Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram recently held India’s first ‘blockchain wedding’. The couple soon after their court marriage in November 2021 used an ‘Ethereum smart contract’ to hold a wedding ceremony using blockchain technology. Also Read - Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

The wedding was seen over by a 'Digital priest', Anoop Pakki, who mined an NFT using the OpenSea platform and transferred it to the couple. During the digital wedding, the couple read their vows, which went as follows:

"We won't make any big promises, but we will do everything we can to make this work. Through all our disagreement and conflict, we hope to grow our understanding of each other and ourselves. We don't expect to be the whole village for each other, but we will be by each other's side, hand in hand, walking through this adventure, together."

These vows are a part of their NFT. It took a mere 15 minutes to commemorate the blockchain wedding.

Narasipuram after the wedding updated his LinkedIn profile stating that “The transaction is a permanent, immutable and public record of our commitment to each other on the ETH blockchain.”

The NFT created by the couple was Nair’s engagement ring along with the wedding vows written on a picture. The transaction took only $35 (approximately Rs 2,612) in Ethereum gas fees. The digital priest during the wedding stated, “And now, by the power vested in me by Ethereum, it is my honour and delight to declare you married. I am pleased to present the newlyweds.”

Apart from this, India is hosting Asia’s first wedding reception in the Metaverse today. Dinesh Kshatriya and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are hosting a Hogwart-themed virtual wedding. The wedding also has an NFT collection, which includes virtual avatars of the bride and the groom along with some of the family members with a Harry Potter-themed background. The collection includes 12 NFTs in total, which also included one wedding invitation consisting of 50 copies. All of the copies were sold for $10 and one was resold for $100. One of the invitation cards has already crossed $4,450 in value.