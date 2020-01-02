India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

According to a new report by adult website Pornhub, 89 percent Indians watched porn via mobile devices in 2019 – that is three percent more than the figure in 2017, when the number was at 86 percent.

Globally, three out of four people watch porn on their mobiles. This points to devices like desktops and laptops have become the secondary choices when watching porn, reports the adult entertainment site. According to the site, its mobile traffic reached 77 percent globally in 2019. This is 10 percent more than in 2018. The US was second, with 81 percent and Brazil third, with 79 percent.

In Japan, 70 percent people used their smartphones to log into Pornhub. In the UK, 74 percent people did the same. Back in 2013, mobile traffic for the website stood at just 40 percent, revealed the site’s annual ‘Year in Review’ report. The new mobile-watching trend was observed rising steadily in many pf the site’s major markets, including India.

The rising porn consumption on smartphones in India is owing to cheaper data plans. This is coupled with major price drop in mid-range to high-end smartphones. Internet surfing in the country has become much easier and user friendly for over 450 million users.

At an average of 9.8GB per month, India has the world’s highest data usage per phone. This number is expected to almost double to 18GB by 2024, according to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson. An ongoing digitalization in the country is expected to increase India’s total Internet user base to 829 million by 2021.

A noticeable statistic is that PornHub’s iOS user base has increased while its Android usage has decreased. This currently makes iOS the most used mobile operating system for browsing Pornhub.

Pornhub watching statistics by Operating System

On Apple devices, iOS 13 is used 71 percent times. The adult streaming service revealed that iOS accounted for 52.8 percent of all mobile traffic in 2019. On the other hand, Android made up for 46.6 percent of traffic in the same year.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of Android traffic on its website came from Pie (last year’s major update from Google) and 23 percent came from Oreo (2017’s update). Further, 12 percent users were from Nougat (2016’s update). Interestingly, according to mobile analytics site App Annie, despite the growing userbase, no pornographic app makes it to the 100 most downloaded apps. This includes free or paid apps. Hence, people still primarily use browsers to watch pornography.

With inputs from IANS