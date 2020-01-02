comscore India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89% | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • India leads global porn consumption on smartphones at 89%: Report
News

India leads global porn consumption on smartphones at 89%: Report

News

The adult website also revealed that its iOS user base went up in the past year while the Android user base decreased

  • Published: January 2, 2020 10:10 AM IST

According to a new report by adult website Pornhub, 89 percent Indians watched porn via mobile devices in 2019 – that is three percent more than the figure in 2017, when the number was at 86 percent.

Related Stories


Globally, three out of four people watch porn on their mobiles. This points to devices like desktops and laptops have become the secondary choices when watching porn, reports the adult entertainment site. According to the site, its mobile traffic reached 77 percent globally in 2019. This is 10 percent more than in 2018. The US was second, with 81 percent and Brazil third, with 79 percent.

In Japan, 70 percent people used their smartphones to log into Pornhub. In the UK, 74 percent people did the same. Back in 2013, mobile traffic for the website stood at just 40 percent, revealed the site’s annual ‘Year in Review’ report. The new mobile-watching trend was observed rising steadily in many pf the site’s major markets, including India.

The rising porn consumption on smartphones in India is owing to cheaper data plans. This is coupled with major price drop in mid-range to high-end smartphones. Internet surfing in the country has become much easier and user friendly for over 450 million users.

At an average of 9.8GB per month, India has the world’s highest data usage per phone. This number is expected to almost double to 18GB by 2024, according to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson. An ongoing digitalization in the country is expected to increase India’s total Internet user base to 829 million by 2021.

A noticeable statistic is that PornHub’s iOS user base has increased while its Android usage has decreased. This currently makes iOS the most used mobile operating system for browsing Pornhub.

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Also Read

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Pornhub watching statistics by Operating System

On Apple devices, iOS 13 is used 71 percent times. The adult streaming service revealed that iOS accounted for 52.8 percent of all mobile traffic in 2019. On the other hand, Android made up for 46.6 percent of traffic in the same year.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of Android traffic on its website came from Pie (last year’s major update from Google) and 23 percent came from Oreo (2017’s update). Further, 12 percent users were from Nougat (2016’s update). Interestingly, according to mobile analytics site App Annie, despite the growing userbase, no pornographic app makes it to the 100 most downloaded apps. This includes free or paid apps. Hence, people still primarily use browsers to watch pornography.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing
News
Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing
PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

News

India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website
India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

News

India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%
Tata Sky Mobile app gets restart and Google voice search feature in latest update

News

Tata Sky Mobile app gets restart and Google voice search feature in latest update
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Mobile ऐप को मिले रिस्टार्ट और वॉइस सर्च फीचर्स

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को अब 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सोनी ने नए प्लेस्टेशन कंट्रोलर के पेटेंट के लिए आवेदन किया

जल्द ही जीरो बेजल टीवी पेश कर सकती है सैमसंग

गोल डायल वाली शाओमी Mi वॉच कलर 3 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च

News

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
News
Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

News

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing