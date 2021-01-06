comscore Internet shutdown in India cost billions of dollars in loses in 2020
  • Home
  • News
  • India lost $2.8 billion, 8,927 hours due to internet shutdowns in 2020: Report
News

India lost $2.8 billion, 8,927 hours due to internet shutdowns in 2020: Report

News

India which is home to almost 700 million internet users suffered the longest internet shutdowns in 2020 for the second year running globally.  

Internet shutdown India

India which is home to almost 700 million internet users suffered the longest internet shutdowns in 2020 for the second year running globally  Also Read - Reliance Jio hiring 3,000 for retail and distribution; 4G LTE launch in March: Report

According to a UK-based privacy and security research firm Top10VPN, apart from the disruption of connectivity, the country also suffered the biggest economic impact due to the shutdown. A total of $2.8 billion (roughly Rs 20,458 crores) and 8,927 hours lost, affecting 10.3 million users in total.  

Just like in previous years, India continued to restrict internet access more than any other country — over 75 times in 2020. 

A country that touts to grow its internet userbase to almost 900 million by the end of this year, these numbers are a cause for worry indeed.

How internet shutdowns were targeted

“The majority of these short blackouts were highly-targeted, affecting groups of villages or individual city districts and so were not included in this report, which focuses on larger region-wide shutdowns. The true economic cost is therefore likely to be even higher than the $2.8 billion we have calculated,” the researchers informed. 

The Kashmir region was the most affected in 2020 as it suffered the most number of internet shutdowns amongst any other state in India. 

In Kashmir, authorities lifted restrictions in March 2020 after imposing in August 2019.

“However, after the restrictions were lifted authorities continued to severely throttle internet speeds, with citizens only able to access 2G connections,” the report mentioned.

The report also goes on to add that in India, internet blackouts lasted for 1,655 hours while bandwidth throttling resulted in 7,272 hours lost.

“India and Myanmar were responsible for the longest shutdowns for the second year running, with restrictions originally imposed in 2019 continuing throughout 2020,” the report mentioned.

Chad, a country in central Africa, again restricted access to WhatsApp after they blocked the app for more than a year in 2018/19.

“Combined, these countries experienced a total 64 per cent increase in the number of hours of restrictions in 2020, despite the global public health emergency”. 

More shocking numbers

The damage is just not close to home. Internet shutdowns across the globe cost the world economy a further $4 billion. This when the world is already battling a deadly pandemic that has caused major economic slowdowns. This, however, represents a 50 per cent decrease in impact compared to $8.05 billion in 2019.

The report goes on to add that 268 million people were affected by major disruptions in 2020 globally, a number that is up by three percent year-on-year.

According to the report, 93 major shutdowns took place in 21 countries in 2020 and the total duration of major disruptions around the world was 27,165 hours, up 49 percent from the previous year.

Globally, internet blackouts resulted in 10,693 hours lost and internet throttling in 10,920 hours lost.
Social media shutdowns resulted in 5,552 hours lost, the report said.

-with inputs from IANS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2021 10:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 6, 2021 11:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country
News
India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country
VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

Laptops

VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

Top tech news of the day: 5G spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

News

Top tech news of the day: 5G spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

DoT announces auction date for 5G spectrum sale in India

Telecom

DoT announces auction date for 5G spectrum sale in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and some of the top camera phones coming in 2021

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and some of the top camera phones coming in 2021

In pics: Top camera smartphones coming in 2021

Photo Gallery

In pics: Top camera smartphones coming in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country

VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

Top tech news of the day: 5G spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

DoT announces auction date for 5G spectrum sale in India

Xiaomi hikes prices for Mi TV lineup by up to Rs 3,000 in India

Best video games launching in 2021

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country

News

India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country
Reliance Jio hiring 3,000 for retail and distribution; 4G LTE launch in March: Report

News

Reliance Jio hiring 3,000 for retail and distribution; 4G LTE launch in March: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 सीरीज के लॉन्च से पहले मार्केट में उपलब्ध हुए फेक वर्जन

WhatsApp Web में नया Multi-Device सपोर्ट फीचर, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

WhatsApp यूजर्स सावधान! आपके चैट से लेकर ट्रांजेक्शन तक पर रहेगी Facebook की नजर

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile की राह पर FAU-G! लॉन्च कर सकता है FAU-G Lite

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone

News

India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country
News
India suffered loses in billion of dollars due to internet shutdown in the country
VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

Laptops

VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India
Top tech news of the day: 5G spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more

News

Top tech news of the day: 5G spectrum auction, WhatsApp privacy policy and more
DoT announces auction date for 5G spectrum sale in India

Telecom

DoT announces auction date for 5G spectrum sale in India
Xiaomi hikes prices for Mi TV lineup by up to Rs 3,000 in India

News

Xiaomi hikes prices for Mi TV lineup by up to Rs 3,000 in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers