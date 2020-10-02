India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store

Indian start-ups and companies are calling for a local application store that does not charge a high service fee. This comes at a time when Fortnite developer Epic is enraged in a battle with Apple over its 30 percent cut on in-app purchases. Google has also asked developers to adopt its billing system by September 30, 2021. Also Read - PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

A report suggests that the Modi government may soon announce India's own application store as a viable alternative to Google Play And Apple's App Store. This is set to be a part of ongoing efforts to make the country self-reliant or Atmanirbhar.

The report claims that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)'s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be responsible for developing this app store. It also suggests that this Indian application store will not levy a 30 percent cut on transactions and in-app purchases like Google or Apple.

The Indian government already has an application called Mobile Seva. This is a mobile application store created to facilitate the process of development and deployment of suitable mobile applications for the delivery of public services through mobile devices. The report claims that the Modi government might just revamp this existing platform into a full-fledged app store.

Time will only tell if a national application store becomes successful and gains a prominent market share. Tech giants like Huawei, Samsung, and Amazon have tried but failed to gain traction with their own alternative app stores. It has taken these large conglomerates years to attract most of the popular developers and popular apps to their respective platforms.