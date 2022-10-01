IMC 2022: Vodafone Idea to launch 5G cloud gaming service in India

Telecom operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Friday announced its partnership with gaming platform CareGame to offer 5G cloud gaming experience to its users in India. The company said that with 5G’s low latency technology, the cloud gaming industry is expected to democratise even further. Also Read - OnePlus says ready for 5G launch in India on October 1

“The online gaming industry is among the fastest growing entertainment segments in India and with the advent of 5G it is expected to grow many folds. Mobile gaming is a key agenda for us to drive engagement with our consumers”, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said in a statement. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

As per a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India currently has a user base of 300 million mobile gamers. Growing at a CAGR of 38 percent, the Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to triple in size to a $5 billion market by 2025. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details

“Our unique Mobile Cloud Gaming technology lifts all these barriers up so that all mobile gamers can enjoy all these great mobile games, whether being RPG, MOBA, Battle Royale, Strategy, Simulation, FPS, Racing or in any other genre”, said Benjamin Athuil, Co-founder and President of CareGame.

The company will showcase the service at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), being held from October 1-4 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Other telecom companies, Reliance Jio and Airtel, are expected to introduce their 5G services, as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline the event with his presence and will inaugurate the ceremony.

— IANS