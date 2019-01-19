comscore
  India no less than China when it comes to space exploration, says ISRO
India no less than China when it comes to space exploration, says ISRO

ISRO chairman K Sivan said that India is at par with China in terms of launch vehicles and spacecraft.

  Published: January 19, 2019 4:59 PM IST
Image Credit: ISRO

India is nowhere less than China in the arena of space, and after the success of human space mission project ‘Gaganyaan’, it will be equal to its neighbour in all aspects related to the field, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Friday.

This month, Chang’e 4, the first Chinese mission to land on and explore the Moon’s far side facing away from Earth, carried instruments to analyse the region’s geology.

India also has an ambitious mission, Chandrayaan-2, to land on Moon’s South Pole, a region unexplored by any country so far, Sivan said. The plan was to initially launch the mission in April last year, but it has now been postponed to the first quarter of this year.

“We are nowhere less than China,” Sivan said in response to a question that sought to draw a parallel between the two space-faring Asian countries.

He added that India was at par in regards to launch vehicles and spacecraft. India has announced that ‘Gaganyaan’ will take off by 2022, while China launched its first manned space mission in 2003.

“They had the human space capability, which we did not have, but once we have a successful Gaganyaan project by 2022, we will be equal to them in all aspects,” Sivan said.

India and China are two major space-faring giants. While India has launched the South Asian satellite as a gift to its neighbors, China too has been actively engaged with Pakistan and Sri Lanka in these areas.

Sivan said after the launch of South Asian satellite in 2017, Nepal has started using it for broadcasting television in remote and far-flung places “where people have said they have seen a television for the first time” with the help of the satellite. Elucidating the reasons for Chandrayaan-2 launch delay, he said during the National Experts Review in February last year, it was found that it needed to be improved in terms of robustness.

“Because of the constraints due to the size of the satellite, they cut down many systems. Experts felt that it was a very important mission and we have to increase the robustness. So, the satellite was reconfigured to take care of the improvements. With that, the schedule was December (2018) to January (2019).

“Since all systems are new and we have to go through testing process and we found that testing was not complete and we’re not able to meet the February 2019 schedule. The next available slot was April 2019,” he said.

Responding to another question on NaVIC, India’s own GPS, he said the armed forces have started using the indigenously developed system.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

