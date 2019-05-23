India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

With a market share of 28.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, HP Inc maintained its leadership position in the Indian personal computing (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

The market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 per cent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, said the report. Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, HP Inc saw a 9.7 per cent YoY decline, mainly due to a consumer segment that shrunk 21.3 per cent over the first quarter of last year.

Dell Inc retained the second position with a 25.9 per cent market share with a YoY growth of 2.2 per cent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 26.7 per cent. Lenovo remained at third position with a market share of 25.2 per cent in Q1 of 2019 in India traditional PC market, observing a 6.2 per cent YoY growth and a 29.2 per cent sequential growth. The India PC market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters and supply issues for Intel chips, IDC said.

The notebook category contributing 61.4 per cent of the India PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 per cent YoY decline. Within notebooks, ultra-slim category, with a 25.3 per cent share of the market, grew 86.5 per cent. Spending towards ultra-slim notebooks is increasing due to factors like improved mobility due to the thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics,” Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India, said in a statement.