comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most
News

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

News

HP Inc reportedly maintained its leadership position in the Indian personal computing (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

  • Updated: May 23, 2019 3:29 PM IST
lenovo-pc-stock-image

With a market share of 28.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, HP Inc maintained its leadership position in the Indian personal computing (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Thursday.

The market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 per cent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, said the report. Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, HP Inc saw a 9.7 per cent YoY decline, mainly due to a consumer segment that shrunk 21.3 per cent over the first quarter of last year.

Dell Inc retained the second position with a 25.9 per cent market share with a YoY growth of 2.2 per cent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 26.7 per cent. Lenovo remained at third position with a market share of 25.2 per cent in Q1 of 2019 in India traditional PC market, observing a 6.2 per cent YoY growth and a 29.2 per cent sequential growth. The India PC market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters and supply issues for Intel chips, IDC said.

The notebook category contributing 61.4 per cent of the India PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 per cent YoY decline. Within notebooks, ultra-slim category, with a 25.3 per cent share of the market, grew 86.5 per cent. Spending towards ultra-slim notebooks is increasing due to factors like improved mobility due to the thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics,” Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India, said in a statement.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 3:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 23, 2019 3:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone
News
OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone
Google Lens revamp starts to roll out

News

Google Lens revamp starts to roll out

WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features

News

WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features

OnePlus 7 Pro camera update detailed

News

OnePlus 7 Pro camera update detailed

Sony to exit the smartphone market in India

News

Sony to exit the smartphone market in India

Most Popular

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone

Google Lens revamp starts to roll out

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

Apple pledges to alert users on iPhone performance

WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

News

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 710 launched

News

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 710 launched
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow

News

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow
Motorola One Vision launched with 21:9 display

News

Motorola One Vision launched with 21:9 display
HP OMEN X 2S with dual-screen and 9th gen Intel processor launched

News

HP OMEN X 2S with dual-screen and 9th gen Intel processor launched

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने मोबाइल यूजर्स के लिए Search Engine में किए सुधार

ZTE Blade A5 2019 सात हजार रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, 13-Megapixel का है Camera

भारत में Flipkart के जरिए बेचा जाएगा गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2

Oppo K3 स्मार्टफोन पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Election Loksabha Results 2019 : Smartphone पर ऐसे चेक करें कितने वोट से आगे या पीछे है आपका नेता

News

OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone
News
OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone
Google Lens revamp starts to roll out

News

Google Lens revamp starts to roll out
India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

News

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most
Apple pledges to alert users on iPhone performance

News

Apple pledges to alert users on iPhone performance
WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features

News

WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features