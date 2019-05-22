comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B
News

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

News

India's new earth observation satellite up in the sky will send good clarity images which will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

  • Published: May 22, 2019 10:10 AM IST
India satellite

(Photo: IANS)

India on Wednesday successfully placed into orbit a radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B in a textbook style. India’s new earth observation satellite up in the sky will send good clarity images which will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country’s space agency.

The images captured by the satellite will also be used for surveillance purposes while ISRO is silent on this aspect. “I am extremely happy to announce that PSLV-C46 has successfully injected RISAT-2B in precise orbit,” K.Sivan, ISRO Chairman said post-launch.

He said with this mission, the PSLV rocket has crossed a landmark of lofting of 50 ton till now since it started flying. According to Sivan, the PSLV satellite has put into orbit 350 satellites. Sivan said: “The rocket had a piggy back payload, the indigenously developed Vikram computer chip that will be used in the future rockets.”

According to Sivan, the major mission will be the Chandrayaan-2 or the second moon mission which is expected to happen in July 9-16 this year. Following that there will be the launch of a high resolution Cartography satellite and also the flying of ISRO’s new rocket called Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. (SSLV).

At 5.30 a.m. the PSLV rocket standing around 44.4 metres tall and weighing about 190 ton with a one-way ticket hurtled itself towards the skies ferrying the 615 kg RISAT-2B. With the fierce orange flame at its tail lighting up the morning skies, the rocket slowly gathered speed and went up and up enthralling the people at the rocket port while the rocket’s engine noise like a rolling thunder adding to the thrill.

About 15 minutes into the flight the rocket ejected RISAT-2B into about 555-km orbit. There is increased demand for satellites from strategic sectors. About six/seven satellites are planned to be built,” a senior official told IANS, preferring anonymity earlier.

The PSLV is a four-stage engine expendable rocket with alternating solid and liquid fuel. In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging it’s first stage. But the 44.4 metre tall PSLV rocket that lifted off on Wednesday with RISAT-2B was the `core alone’ variant – without the strap-on motors.

The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and larger PSLV-XL. The choice of the rocket to be used for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit where the satellite has to be orbited. The ISRO will also be launching another radar imaging satellite RISAT-2BR1 and two more defence satellites sometime in July or August with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 10:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know
How To
Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

News

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'

News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'
ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit

News

ISRO puts DRDO's Emisat, 28 foreign satellites in orbit
ISRO successfully puts into orbit DRDO's Emisat

News

ISRO successfully puts into orbit DRDO's Emisat
ISRO to launch PSLV today with an Emisat and 28 international satellites

News

ISRO to launch PSLV today with an Emisat and 28 international satellites

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने Huawei Mate 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन को Android Q beta प्रोग्राम से किया बाहर

PUBG Mobile में इन लोकेशन पर देखने को मिल रहे हैं Godzilla मूवी के Monsters

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए 49 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत के साथ चार नए पैक

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Instagram से 4.9 करोड़ यूजर्स की निजी जानकारियां हुई लीक

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
News
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store
Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program
Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report

News

Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report
India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

News

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B