India ranks 111th in broadband speeds, 65th position in mobile network speeds: Report

Average fixed download speeds in the country were registered as 23Mbps.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 5:09 PM IST
network-speed

Image Credit: Pixabay

There’s no denying that India has made huge strides in terms of growth of digital services and internet penetration. However, even though the ever-growing popularity of unlimited data plans and fiber optic networks has made getting online easy for everyone, the country still has a long way to go when it comes to the actual quality of network infrastructure.

According to a recent report by Ookla, the company behind internet access and network performance analysis platform Speedtest.net, India stands at the 111th spot globally when it comes to broadband speeds. When it comes to mobile network speeds, the country holds the 65th position.

While the country rose two positions to secure the 111th spot in global broadband network speeds, its 65th place in the world’s mobile network speeds remained unchanged. As per report, India showed an improvement of 50.4 percent, with average fixed download speeds of 23Mbps. For average mobile network speeds, an increase of 15.2 percent was registered.

Talking about the top-5 countries in the world, the United States topped the list in terms of fixed download speeds, with China coming in at the second position. However, China came in first in terms of average mobile speeds.

It was further mentioned that the total number of gigabit tests in New Delhi area rose from just 119 in 2017 to 20,239 this year, an astounding increase of 16,908 percent. Ookla’s report also noted that overall internet speeds around the world increased by more than 15 percent this year. In addition, mobile downloads and uploads this year rose by 15.2 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. Average global speed was registered to be around 22.82Mbps

