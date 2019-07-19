comscore India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds
India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds in June 2019: Ookla

The information included in this Ookla report refers to the internet speeds for June 2019. The drop is not a new thing as May 2019 also indicated a drop in the upload and download speeds.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 5:19 PM IST
A new report has emerged online indicating that the internet speeds in India have taken a hit in the past couple of months. The report indicated that the decline in speeds affects both the fixed broadband sector as well as the mobile internet speeds. Digging deeper in the details, the Internet Service Providers in the country provided an average of about 29.06Mbps download and 25.85Mbps of upload speeds for Fixed-Broadband. It also indicated that the telecom giants provided an average of 10.87Mbps upload and 4.33Mbps download speeds.

The information included in this Ookla report refers to the internet speeds for June 2019. The drop is not a new thing as May 2019 also indicated a drop in the upload and download speeds. Similar to the new report, the May report also indicated a drop in speeds for fixed-broadband and mobile internet. For the context, the May 2019 report indicated 11.02Mbps download speed for mobile internet. Taking a look at the fixed-broadband, ISPs offered an average of about 30.03Mbps download speed.

As per Speedtest Global Index, India stands at the 74th rank for fixed-broadband speeds. For mobile internet speeds, internet and 126th rank for the mobile internet speeds. This is a slip up from the 123rd rank and 71st rank respectively in the month of May 2019. Comparing the ranks with the results on July 2018, India has seen a significant decline. India stood at 111 ranks for Mobile internet speeds and 56 rank for the fixed-broadband speeds a year back. Doug Suttles, co-founder and general manager at Ookla issued a statement while referring to the latest Speedtest Global Index. He added, “An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India.”

Suttles went on to state, “India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market. Despite these challenges in India, further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency.” The report revealed that Norway was on top for mobile internet with 65Mbps download speed. Similarly, Singapore is on top for fixed broadband at 197.50 Mbps download speed.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2019 5:19 PM IST

