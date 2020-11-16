comscore India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end
India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

Xiaomi made an impressive debut in the September quarter, with 7.1 percent market share by unit shipments.

  Published: November 16, 2020 1:34 PM IST
Amazon Echo new line up

Led by Amazon Echo devices, the shipments of smart home speakers are expected to cross 7.5 lakh units in India by the end of year, which is an all-time high, a new report said on Monday. The market is primarily led by Amazon Echo Smart Speakers which had a massive 95.9 percent cumulative market share for the January-September period. Also Read - Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi made an impressive debut in the September quarter, with 7.1 percent market share by unit shipments. Google has a cumulative India market share of 1.2 percent for the year (till September). Also Read - Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress

“As Indian homes go more for smart technologies, voice-controlled device like a smart speaker has an increasingly important role to play. The users understand this and are investing in the device which offers a blend of utility as well as fun use cases,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC. Also Read - Is your Mi, Redmi phone rebooting continuously? Fix coming soon

Amazon has nurtured the ecosystem well by encouraging a wide choice of apps (skills) to be developed giving users a lot of engaging content for using the device which has made Echo devices very popular,” Kawoosa said in the ‘India Smart Speaker Market Scan’ report.

Amazon Echo Dot third generation was the most sold smart speaker in the July-September period, with over 53 percent of the smart speakers shipped being Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation.

For the cumulative period of January-September, the Amazon Echo model share stood at a huge 70.4 per cent. The average selling price (ASP) of a smart speaker was Rs 5,560 which is expected to go high as the proportion of display-enabled devices increases in the overall shipments.

For the July-September period, the ASP was Rs 6,100. The trend of buying smart speakers with display is on the rise in India.

In Q3, shipments of smart speakers with display rose by 87 percent compared to the previous quarter. The cumulative share of display enabled speakers for Q3 was 6.4 percent, with the quarter percentage recording highest at 9.7 percent.

“Among the display-enabled smart speakers, 65.9 percent (2 out of every 3) were with 8-inch screen size. This makes Amazon Echo Show 8 the most popular display-enabled smart speaker,” the report mentioned.

“In the display-enabled Smart Speakers, there is still scope for more players to foray particularly when the trend is catching up”.

