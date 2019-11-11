comscore India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
  • Home
  • News
  • India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units in Q3 2019: IDC
News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units in Q3 2019: IDC

News

With India smartphone market seeing good shipments, Realme saw a good online growth, while Samsung saw a sharp decline.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 6:08 PM IST
smartphones-stock-image

Driven by online sale festivals and new model launches, the India smartphone market has shipped a record 46.6 million units in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019. It is a growth of 26.5 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and 9.3 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth, IDC report said.

India smartphone market shipments detailed

According to IDC’s “Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker”, Xiaomi saw the highest ever smartphone shipments in a quarter with 12.6 million units. This is a year-on-year growth of 8.5 percent. The company also revealed that the Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the highest shipped models in the overall smartphone market.

Vivo registered a strong YoY growth of 58.7 percent in Q3 2019 on the back of its affordable Y-series. The newly-launched exclusive online Z/U series accounted for more than 20 percent of its overall shipments. These numbers make Vivo the third-largest online vendor with a market share of 8.2 percent in Q3 2019.

Realme sees multifold rise in market share

Realme climbed to the fourth position in Q3 2019, as its shipments grew multifold YoY, driven by heavy shipments of its affordable C2 model and its newly launched 5 and 3i series. The firm’s online share was at an all-time high of 26.5 percent in Q3 2019, up from 16.5 percent in the previous quarter.

“The continued aggression by the online platforms with attractive cashback and buyback offers as well as affordability schemes like no cost EMIs and financing options were key in taking the share of the online channel to a record high of 45.4 percent with YoY growth of 28.3 percent,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.

Samsung sees a sharp decline

Meanwhile, Samsung was the only vendor amongst the top five to fall, dropping 8.5 percent YoY in Q3 2019. The lag between older Galaxy A series (Galaxy A10, 50, etc.) and the refreshed Galaxy As (Galaxy A10s, A50s etc.) series just before the Diwali quarter led to this sharp decline.

Oppo also slipped to the fifth position in Q3 2019 in the India smartphone market, but had a YoY growth of 92.3 percent. Its A5s was the fifth-highest shipped model in the overall smartphone market. The company became the second-largest vendor in the fast-growing $300-500 segment on the back of its newly launched Reno 2 series.

Offline market continues to face challenges

The offline channel, however, continued to face challenges, leading to a 2.6 percent YoY decline in Q3 2019. Even as the offline channel players tried to match their offers in line with the online players, they fell short of deals that a consumer could grab in the online space. They were still dealing with leftover inventory from previous quarters.

In the premium ($500+) segment, Apple continued to dominate with a market share of 51.3 percent in Q3 2019. Price drops on previous-generation models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 (128GB), along with the newly launched iPhone 11/Pro series helped a lot.

Interestingly, the low-end price segment of $200 accounted for 80 percent of the overall India smartphone market in Q3 2019. The share dropped by five percentage points YoY at the cost of the mid-range segment of $200-$500, gaining six percentage points to 18.9 percent in Q3 2019.

Fastest growing segment

The fastest-growing segment in this quarter was the $300-500 segment with double the shipments YoY.  Key models like OnePlus 7, Redmi K20 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro had good traction. The $200-300 segment was the second-fastest-growing segment with 47.8 percent YoY growth in Q3 2019, with strong shipments of the Galaxy A50, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro.

The feature phone market accounts for 43.3 percent of the total mobile phone shipments. It has registered a 17.5 percent YoY decline in Q3 2019, with shipments of 35.6 million units. Also, 4G-enabled feature phones declined 20.3 percent YoY due to heavy inventory in the channel. The 2/2.5G market also saw a decline of 16.2 percent in Q3 2019.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 6:08 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India
News
Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details

Gaming

Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers
India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

News

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

News

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी: ColorOS 7 भारत में 26 नवंबर को होगा रिलीज

Xiaomi का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 5 पॉप-अप कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Call of Duty: Mobile में जल्द जुड़ेगा Zombie Mode

दीवाली के दौरान ऑनलाइन मार्केट में स्मार्टफोन्स की रिकॉर्ड बिक्री

Vivo Z1x का नया 4GB रैम वेरिएंट कल हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत

News

Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India
News
Skullcandy VERT Wireless Earbuds launched in India
India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras
BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

News

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan