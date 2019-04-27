comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report
News

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

News

The overall growth was slower than expected as some of the major brands were sitting on inventory after a stock build-up during the festive period last quarter.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Smartphone

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Smartphone shipment in the country grew four per cent year-on-year to 31 million units in the January-March 2019 quarter, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. Anshika Jain, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said the overall growth was slower than expected as some of the major brands were sitting on inventory after a stock build-up during the festive period last quarter.

“This quarter, we have seen all major brands expanding their footprint in offline channels to gain market share,” Jain added. While the report did not disclose the shipment numbers for feature phones, it said Jio had a 30 per cent share, followed by Samsung (15 per cent), Lava (13 per cent), Nokia (8 per cent) and itel (7 per cent).

“While the smartphone market offers a big opportunity, one can’t ignore 400 million feature phone users in the market which is also likely to stay for the next five years in India,” the report added. Xiaomi continued to lead the smartphone tally with 29 per cent share, followed by Samsung (23 per cent), Vivo (12 per cent), Realme and Oppo (7 per cent each).

Volume of the Chinese brands is estimated to have grown 20 per cent y-o-y driven by growth of brands like Vivo, Realme, and OPPO. The market share of Chinese brands in the Indian smartphone market reached a record 66 per cent during the first quarter of 2019.

“India’s smartphone market continues to attract a lot of attention from global and Chinese players. Data consumption is on the rise and users are upgrading their phones faster as compared to other regions,” Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.

This has led to users spending more on their purchase which is driving up the overall average selling price in the market, he added. “As a result of this, the premium specifications are now diffusing faster into the mid-tier price brands. We estimate this trend to continue leading to a competitive mid-tier segment in coming quarters,” Pathak said. Samsung surpassed OnePlus to become the number one player in the premium smartphone segment, driven by the good response for its Galaxy S10 series.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 2:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
News
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey

News

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey
India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

News

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900
Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

हिंदी समाचार

Realme यूजर्स को Reliance Jio दे रहा है 5,300 रुपये तक का कैशबैक बेनिफिट

Samsung Galaxy J8 यूजर्स को मिलने लगा Android Pie अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 15 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में तेजी से बढ़ता ब्रांड बना Vivo

Samsung Galaxy A70 को प्री ऑर्डर करने पर मिल रही है ये डील

News

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
News
Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey

News

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey
India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

News

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby