comscore India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
  • Home
  • News
  • India To Consume Semiconductors Of 80 Billion To Meet The Target Of 300 Billion Domestic Electronic Production
News

India to consume semiconductors of $80 billion to meet the target of $300 billion domestic electronic production

News

Under the Semicon India Programme, the government has received proposals from five companies to set up the electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with an investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore.

semiconductors

India to consume semiconductors of $80 billion to meet the target of $300 billion domestic electronic production

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed that India will consume semiconductors of about $70-80 billion to manufacture electronics products worth $300 billion by 2026. According to the minister, government will achieve the target of establishing a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

The minister was speaking on the eve of announcing the first conference on setting up the semiconductor ecosystem in the country — Semicon India 2022.

He said, “Demand for digital devices and electronics products is only going up. If you have seen our electronics vision document, we have announced a target of $300 billion in electronic manufacturing, with $120 billion in exports. Our consumption, based on $300 billion electronics (production target by 2026), will be almost $70-80 billion of semiconductors,” as reported by PTI.

Under the Semicon India Programme, the government has received proposals from five companies to set up the electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with an investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore. As per report, Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC have proposed to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with USD 13.6 billion investment and have sought the support of USD 5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme. Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up display manufacturing units — used in mobile phones, laptops etc — with a projected investment of $6.7 billion.

“Well by industry benchmarks its a fair estimate. However, with present supply chain issues at the global level, the big challenge would be, will we be able to procure semiconductors worth $80 bn. Otherwise the number isn’t aggressive I would say for a market like India which is also now exporting with PLI scheme giving it an impetus,” Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst of market research firm Techarc, told BGR.in.

Earlier, Indian conglomerate Vedanta has announced that it has partnered with Hon Hai Technology Group also known as Foxconn to form a joint venture to manufacture semiconductors in India.

According to the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the two companies, Vedanta will hold the majority share in the joint venture and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the new company. Times of India reports that Foxconn will hold a 40% stake in the joint venture while Vendata will hold a 60% stake. Together the two companies will invest to manufacture semiconductors in India. “It will provide a significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India. Discussions are currently ongoing with a few State Governments to finalise the location of the plant,” Vendata and Foxconn said in a joint statement.

“This will be the first joint venture in the electronics manufacturing space after the announcement of the policy,” the two companies added. This is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor market in India. The company had tried to set up a chip and glass manufacturing ecosystem in India by making an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore. However, the project failed to take off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
Mobiles
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Mobiles

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

News

How netizens are reacting to Apple's pregnant man emoji

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook जोड़ रहा है Podcast से लेकर Soundbites जैसे ऑडियो फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल

OnePlus Nord N20 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Bluetooth SIG लिस्टिंग से मिले संकेत

Telegram में अलग-अलग चैट के लिए इस तरह सेट करें अलग-अलग नोटिफिकेशन टोन

फ्री फायर मैक्स में ऐसे रिडीम करें रमजान टोकन, जानें फ्री इनाम पाने का तरीका

Delhi में Car खरीदने वालों को लगेगा झटका, महंगी होने वाली हैं कारें

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

News

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
Apps
WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says cryptocurrencies could be used for money laundering
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

Mobiles

Realme Pad Mini coming to India soon

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers