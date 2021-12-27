comscore India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Major telecom giants of the country Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-idea have already established 5G trials sites in these metro cities.

5G

Image: Pexels

India has been waiting for a 5G rollout for the last several years and it is finally happening. As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G services will roll out in 2022, starting with 13 cities. Also Read - Govt explains why there are more electric vehicles on Indian roads this year

As per DoT, 5G will roll out first in 13 cities first including — Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Gandhinagar. “These Metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country, next year,” the DoT said on Monday. Also Read - Govt introduces new app to view live parliament proceedings, important documents

With the rollout of 5G services, users will be able to experience higher download speed, connect many more types of devices than just smartphones, and much more. Major telecom giants of the country Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-idea have already established 5G trials sites in these metro cities. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

In addition to Jio, Airtel, and Vi, DoT has joined hands with top research institutions for the development and testing of 5G technology. Some of the institutes involved in Indigenous 5G Test bed project research project are — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) – are involved in the research project called ‘Indigenous 5G Test bed project’.

DoT said, “costing Rs 224 crore, the project is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021, paving the way for end-to-end testing of 5G User Equipments (UEs) and network equipment by 5G stakeholders developing 5G products/services/use cases, including indigenous start-ups, SMEs, Academia and Industry in the country.”

Since the 5G services are in the final testing stage, allocation of the spectrum will be crucial in deciding the commercial release of 5G in India. DoT has allocated spectrum to all major telecom operators for 5G trials including Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL Additionally, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Mavenir are also engaged in the trials.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 9:54 PM IST

