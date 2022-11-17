India to soon adopt USB Type-C for charging smartphones, laptops, more

India is soon likely to adopt USB Type-C as the universal charger for smartphones, laptops and tablets among others. A Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force reached a consensus regarding the adoption of a uniform charging port in all electronic devices. The task force consisted of representatives from industry associations such as

Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), educational institutions including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi and Central Government ministries including Ministry of Environment Forrest and Climate Change.

"Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste," Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, said during the meeting of the task force.

During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among the academia, members of the industry and various governmental agencies on adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for electronic devices. In addition to this, the members of the taskforce also deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones.

Additionally, the members of the taskforce also decided to form a sub-group, consisting of representatives from industry bodies, and educational institutions, to examine the feasibility of uniform charging port for wearables.

The task force also decided that an impact study will be conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging port in electronic devices with regard to e-waste.

All of the stakeholders of the taskforce agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the governmental bodies and the industry bodies are aiming at a similar timeline of adoption for the universal charger as the European Union (EU), which adopted USB Type-C as the universal charger earlier this year. If this is true, year 2024 is when we could see a vast majority of devices coming with a USB Type-C port.

That said, this change is likely to affect Apple the most which sells its iPhones with its own lightning port. While Apple has confirmed that it will adopt USB Type-C, the change is likely to happen later than soon, that is, towards the end of timeline when the change will come into effect in the EU. With India too planning to adopt USB Type-C as the universal charger, 2024 could be the year when we see the death of the lightning ports at least in the iPhones.