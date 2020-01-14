comscore India vs Australia 1st ODI: How to watch live stream online | BGR India
India vs Australia 1st ODI: How to watch Live stream online on mobile and PC

After impressive victories over West Indies and Sri Lanka, India now takes on arch rivals Australia. The three-match series kicks off today in Mumbai.

  Published: January 14, 2020 12:02 PM IST
The Men in Blue are in terrific form having brushed aside Sri Lanka in a recent T20I series. Before that, the team convincingly beat West Indies in both the T20I and ODI series. Now, Virat Kohli’s team is gearing up to take on arch rivals Australia. The India vs Australia 1st ODI kicks off today at 1:30PM IST. If you’re away from your TV, read on to find out how to watch the live stream of the match on your mobile or PC.

India vs Australia live stream

As mentioned, the 1st ODI kicks off at 1:30PM, and it is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will be live on Star Sports SD and HD channels. Alternatively, you can watch the match live on the Hotstar app. Another way to watch the match live is by using the JioTV app on your mobile device.

1st ODI preview

India will be looking at avenging the rare home series defeat at the hands of Australia last year. The three-match series is being billed as a battle among equals. Going into the match, India clearly has the upper hand here. It has won 10 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams. But beating an in-form Australia side boasting the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner will be anything but a walk in the park.

The squads for the first match are as follows.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

