comscore India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2019 semi finals live stream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • India vs New Zealand: How to watch World Cup 2019 Semi Final online on mobile or PC
News

India vs New Zealand: How to watch World Cup 2019 Semi Final online on mobile or PC

News

Virat Kohli-led India takes on New Zealand today in the first semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup 2019. If you’re away from your TVs, here’s how you can watch the match live online.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 1:00 PM IST
india-cricket-team-world-cup-2015

Later today, the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to kick off. The match will be played between India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. The India vs New Zealand match is set to kick off at 3:00PM IST in Old Trafford, Manchester. But if you’re not in front of a television, here’s how you can still watch the match online.

India vs New Zealand live stream details

As mentioned, the India vs New Zealand match will kick off at 3:00PM IST. The toss, on the other hand, is set to take place at 2:30PM IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports TV network. The network has a wide range of channels to show the match in SD, HD, and with the choice of English or Hindi commentary.

In case you are away from your TV, you can also follow the match online. Hotstar has the digital rights to telecast the World Cup 2019 matches. You can watch the match on your PC or mobile using the Hotstar app. There are currently two subscription plans for Hotstar, priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Alternatively, Reliance Jio users can watch the match live on the JioTV mobile app. The app however redirects you to the Hotstar app for the match telecast.

India vs New Zealand squads

India Playing 11 (Probable)

Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli
Dinesh Karthik
MS Dhoni
Rishabh Pant
Hardik Pandya
Mohammad Shami
Ravindra Jadeja
Yuzvendra Chahal
Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing 11 (Probable)

Martin Guptill
Henry Nicholls
Kane Williamson
Ross Taylor
Tom Latham
James Neesham
Colin de Grandhomme
Mitchell Santner
Matt Henry
Lockie Ferguson
Trent Boult

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG

Gaming

17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

News

How to watch India vs New Zealand online
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue to go on sale from July 15; price, and specifications
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

News

Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V1921A स्मार्टफोन स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के साथ TENAA लिस्टिंग में दिखाई दिया

Honor 9X Pro पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Addiction : पबजी खेलने से मना करने पर 17 साल के लड़के ने की आत्महत्या

BSNL का 2.21GB फ्री डाटा अब अक्टूबर तक वैलिड, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Nokia 5.2 Leaks : 48 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 5.2, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

News

How to watch India vs New Zealand online
News
How to watch India vs New Zealand online
Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more

News

Spotify Lite India launch: features, details, download and more
Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15

News

Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features