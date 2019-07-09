Later today, the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to kick off. The match will be played between India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. The India vs New Zealand match is set to kick off at 3:00PM IST in Old Trafford, Manchester. But if you’re not in front of a television, here’s how you can still watch the match online.

India vs New Zealand live stream details

As mentioned, the India vs New Zealand match will kick off at 3:00PM IST. The toss, on the other hand, is set to take place at 2:30PM IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports TV network. The network has a wide range of channels to show the match in SD, HD, and with the choice of English or Hindi commentary.

In case you are away from your TV, you can also follow the match online. Hotstar has the digital rights to telecast the World Cup 2019 matches. You can watch the match on your PC or mobile using the Hotstar app. There are currently two subscription plans for Hotstar, priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Alternatively, Reliance Jio users can watch the match live on the JioTV mobile app. The app however redirects you to the Hotstar app for the match telecast.

India vs New Zealand squads

India Playing 11 (Probable)

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik

MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

Mohammad Shami

Ravindra Jadeja

Yuzvendra Chahal

Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing 11 (Probable)

Martin Guptill

Henry Nicholls

Kane Williamson

Ross Taylor

Tom Latham

James Neesham

Colin de Grandhomme

Mitchell Santner

Matt Henry

Lockie Ferguson

Trent Boult