India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live match online (image: .insidesport.in)

Cricket arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to go head-to-head today, August 28, in the Asia Cup. The match will be live telecasted and streamed on Star Sports channels as well as online through Disney Plus Hotstar in India. For those who are unaware, the match will kickstart at 07:30 pm (IST). Additionally, Doordarshan Sports will also live broadcast the match on DD Free Dish.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan last played a T20I match against Australia in April this year, in which they lost by 3 wickets. Pakistan also played an ODI series against Netherlands, which they won 3-0. Pakistan won the 1st ODI by 16 runs, 2nd ODI by 7 wickets, and the 3rd ODI by 9 runs.

Ahead of the clash between India and Pakistan, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli sweat it out during the training sessions. BCCI uploaded a video on social media where India’s two premium batters pull off all the stocks in their artillery during the net sessions. ‘#TeamIndia captain @rohitsharma45 & @virat.kohli get into the groove ahead of the first clash against Pakistan’, BCCI wrote.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once. The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

To recall, the Babar Azam-led team upset India by winning the game by 10 wickets on the global stage last year, at the same venue where their upcoming match is scheduled — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a huge achievement for Pakistan as they claimed their first-ever victory over the Men in Blue in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 T20 Tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.