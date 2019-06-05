India vs South Africa Live: How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches on mobile and PC

It’s finally the day when India kicks off its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will face against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match starts at 3:00PM IST, and here’s how you can watch the match live on TV, mobile or PC.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Today’s match will be telecast on Star Sports TV network. The networks has a wide range of channels to show the match in SD, HD, and with the choice of English or Hindi commentary.

In case you are away from your TV, you can follow the match online. Hotstar has the digital rights to telecast the World Cup 2019 matches. You can watch the match on your PC or mobile using the Hotstar app. There are currently two subscription plans for Hotstar, priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Alternatively, Reliance Jio users can watch the match live on the JioTV mobile app. The app however redirects you to the Hotstar app for the match telecast.

India vs South Africa squad

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.