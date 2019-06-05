comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India vs South Africa Live: How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches on mobile and PC
News

India vs South Africa Live: How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches on mobile and PC

News

Virat Kohli-led India will kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign today against South Africa. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your mobile or PC.

  • Published: June 5, 2019 1:06 PM IST
india-cricket-dhawan

It’s finally the day when India kicks off its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will face against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match starts at 3:00PM IST, and here’s how you can watch the match live on TV, mobile or PC.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Today’s match will be telecast on Star Sports TV network. The networks has a wide range of channels to show the match in SD, HD, and with the choice of English or Hindi commentary.

In case you are away from your TV, you can follow the match online. Hotstar has the digital rights to telecast the World Cup 2019 matches. You can watch the match on your PC or mobile using the Hotstar app. There are currently two subscription plans for Hotstar, priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year.

Alternatively, Reliance Jio users can watch the match live on the JioTV mobile app. The app however redirects you to the Hotstar app for the match telecast.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to play Dream11, earn points, game rules and more

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to play Dream11, earn points, game rules and more

India vs South Africa squad

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 5, 2019 1:06 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
News
How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS

News

How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS

5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Google Doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia's 373rd birthday

News

Google Doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia's 373rd birthday

Most Popular

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC

How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS

Google Doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia's 373rd birthday

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free

Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC

News

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free

News

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free
Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

News

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription
Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Google Maps में जुड़े ये तीन नए फीचर, जानें यूजर्स को क्या होंगे बेनीफिट्स

तमिलनाडु मुस्लिम लीग ने इस वजह से की PUBG गेम पर बैन लगाने की मांग

IND vs SA Live Streaming Online : भारत का पहला मुकाबला दक्षिण अफ्रिका से आज, लैपटॉप-मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Samsung Galaxy S10e स्मार्टफोन का नया कलर वेरिएंट Cardinal Red जल्द होगा उपलब्ध

WhatsApp Web : अपने डेस्कटॉप और लैपटॉप पर आसानी से चलाएं WhatsApp

News

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
News
How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS

News

How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS
Google Doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia's 373rd birthday

News

Google Doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia's 373rd birthday
Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free

News

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free
Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works

News

Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works