News

India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I match live on mobile and PC

News

India takes on Sri Lanka in the second of the three T20I match series in Indore. Here's how you can live stream the match on mobile and PC.

  Published: January 7, 2020 7:11 PM IST
india-cricket-dhawan

After the first T20I match got washed out in Guwahati, India faces Sri Lanka in the second T20I today. This is the second in the ongoing three match series. Tonight’s India vs Sri Lanka match takes place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. If you’re away from your TV, here’s how you can still live stream the match online on your mobile or PC.

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka online

The match is being broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. But you’re away from your TV, you can still watch it live on Hotstar. Alternatively, you can also watch it for free on the JioTV app.

India vs Sri Lanka preview

As far as form is concerned, India clearly has the upper hand. It has won three and lost one in the last five matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has lost three and won only two in the same number of matches.

As for the team, India fields Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka fields Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, and Lahiru Kumara.

  Published Date: January 7, 2020 7:11 PM IST

