India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to watch 3rd T20I match live online on mobile and PC

The third and last match between India and Sri Lanka is taking place at Pune tonight. Read on to find out how to watch the third T20I live on your mobile or PC.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 2:35 PM IST
Tonight, India takes on Sri Lanka in the third and last match of the ongoing T20I series. The India vs Sri Lanka match kicks off at 7:00PM IST tonight. In case you’re away from your TV or on your way back home from the office, here’s how you can watch the match live online on your mobile or PC.

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka online

The third T20I match in the ongoing series will kick off at 7:00PM IST. The match is being broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. But you’re away from your TV, you can still watch it live on Hotstar. Alternatively, you can also watch it for free on the JioTV app.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I preview

After the first washout, India convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the second match. In terms of form guide, India clearly has the upper hand. The Men in Blue have won four out of their five recent matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has only won one in their last five. The probable teams are as follows.

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara

