India is all set to take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI. Both the cricket teams will face-off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The third ODI match between India and West Indies will kick off at 1:30 PM today. This match will be India’s final international match of the year. Read on to know more about India’s final match.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match

The live telecast online will be available to stream via Hotstar app for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. You will also be able to watch the live stream on your PC or laptop by visiting hotstar.com. One can also watch today’s third ODI match on the Star Sports Network. As mentioned above, the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin from 1:30 PM IST.

Indian cricket team will see Virat Kohli (captain) along with Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies’ cricket team will see Sunil Ambris along with Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Separately, Hotstar recently revealed how its reach during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 went pass 300 million. It also recorded 25.3 million live viewers during the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. In terms of overall consumption, there was three times growth in comparison to 2018. “The accelerated growth of the Indian video entertainment ecosystem has had an unprecedented impact on the consumer,” Varun Narang, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, says.