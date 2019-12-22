comscore India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone
  • Home
  • News
  • India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
News

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms

News

The third ODI match between India and West Indies will kick off at 1:30 PM today at the Barabati Stadium. Here's how you can live stream match on phone and other platforms.

  • Published: December 22, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Ind vs WI India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live scor

India is all set to take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI. Both the cricket teams will face-off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The third ODI match between India and West Indies will kick off at 1:30 PM today. This match will be India’s final international match of the year. Read on to know more about India’s final match.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match

The live telecast online will be available to stream via Hotstar app for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. You will also be able to watch the live stream on your PC or laptop by visiting hotstar.com. One can also watch today’s third ODI match on the Star Sports Network. As mentioned above, the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin from 1:30 PM IST.

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million; 63% content consumption from non-metro cities: Report

Also Read

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million; 63% content consumption from non-metro cities: Report

Indian cricket team will see Virat Kohli (captain) along with Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies’ cricket team will see Sunil Ambris along with Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Separately, Hotstar recently revealed how its reach during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 went pass 300 million. It also recorded 25.3 million live viewers during the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. In terms of overall consumption, there was three times growth in comparison to 2018. “The accelerated growth of the Indian video entertainment ecosystem has had an unprecedented impact on the consumer,” Varun Narang, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, says.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2019 12:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
News
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

News

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

Most Popular

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms

News

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic
Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India

News

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India
Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

News

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

News

Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

हिंदी समाचार

IND vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming : भारत और वेस्ट इंडीज के बीच फाइनल मैच आज, लैपटॉप और स्मार्टफोन में ऐसे देखें लाइव

सबसे लंबी रात और सर्दियों की शुरुआत पर Google ने बनाया Doodle

Flipkart Year End Sale : iFFALCON स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट, जानें पूरी डील

Vivo Y11 फोन की बिक्री शुरू, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Flipkart की ईयर-एंड सेल में Tecno Spark Power फोन पर मिलेंगी ये डील्स

News

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
News
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: How to LIVE stream match on phone and other platforms
Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020

News

Google Pay 2020 Stamps introduced, win up to Rs 2,020
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints
Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year

News

Winter Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks shortest day, longest night of the year
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap