India wearable market registers 56.4% growth, boAt leads: Report
News

India wearable market registers 56.4% growth, boAt leads: Report

News

Smartwatches (inclusive of basic and advanced) remained the fastest-growing category crossing the 12 million shipments mark in a single quarter, a growth of 178.8 per cent (year-over-year).

Highlights

  • India's wearable market registered another record quarter, shipping 37.2 million units in Q3.
  • Basic smartwatches continue to dominate the market.
  • Wristbands experienced yet another quarterly decline.
boat

India wearable market registers 56.4% growth, boAt leads: Report

India’s wearable market registered another record quarter, shipping 37.2 million units in Q3 2022 (July-Sep), a growth of 56.4 per cent (year-over-year) with boAt leading in the market, a report showed. According to the IDC, smartwatches (inclusive of basic and advanced) remained the fastest-growing category crossing the 12 million shipments mark in a single quarter, a growth of 178.8 per cent (year-over-year). Also Read - Gurgaon woman traces stolen phone with smartwatch

Basic smartwatches continue to dominate the market, with a 95.5 per cent share that increased by 187.1 per cent annually in Q3. With a shipment drop of 80.8 per cent (year over year), wristbands experienced yet another quarterly decline. “As smartwatches continue to be in high demand across varied customer segments, the need for better specifications/accurate monitoring will be key. We will see bigger screen size (1.8/1.99 inch), AMOLED display, physical or e-Sim connectivity in the affordable segment,” said Vikas Sharma, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000

boAt continues to lead with a 32.1 per cent of market share in Q3 growing 19.5 per cent (year-over-year), according to the report. With a 13.8 per cent market share, Noise stood second. It cemented its smartwatch leadership with a 29.5 per cent share, growing 216.5 per cent annually. Also Read - Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched with prices starting at Rs 1,999

Fire-Boltt climbed to third place with a healthy 395 per cent (year-over-year) growth and 8.9 per cent share. OnePlus dropped to fourth place in the overall wearable category growing by 107.6 per cent (year-over-year) and 8.2 per cent share, while Realme stood at fifth place and was the only vendor amongst the top 5, with declining shipments at -18.5 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3, the report added.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2022 9:50 AM IST
