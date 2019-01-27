comscore
  • India will soon mark presence on Moon with Chandrayaan-2: Modi
India will soon mark presence on Moon with Chandrayaan-2: Modi

Modi said the government is using space technology in delivering government schemes as well as maintaining accountability in government programmes.

  • Published: January 27, 2019 7:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday India will soon mark its presence on the Moon with the Chandrayaan-2 mission and appreciated the use of space technology in saving assets and life and in delivering government schemes.

“We have created a world record for launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft. We will soon register India’s presence on the Moon through the Chandrayaan-2 campaign,” Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly radio address.

He added that Indian satellites symbolize the country’s growing power and help in establishing better relations with other countries. “It has contributed a great deal in fostering better relations with many countries of the world. The ‘South Asia Satellite’ has been a unique initiative, which has gifted hues of development to our neighbouring allies,” Modi said.

“Through its highly competitive launch services, today India not only propels satellites of developing countries but also those of developed nations.” Modi said the government is using space technology in delivering government schemes as well as maintaining accountability in government programmes.

Giving an example, he said the ‘Housing For All’ scheme involves geo-tagging of about 40 lakh houses spread over 23 states. Along with this, more than 30.5 million properties under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have also been tagged.

He further said the government has distributed NAVIC devices to fishermen which is helping in providing them safety and developing the economy. Appreciating the use of space technology in devices for saving assets and life, he said: “Whether it is cyclone, or rail and road safety, all of these safety measures are being augmented by space technology.”

Modi also mentioned that the number of successful space missions attempted since the country’s independence until 2014 have been equal to those successfully completed in the past four years. The Prime Minister remembered Vikram Sarabhai saying that he played an important role in India’s space program.

“Our space program has been possible due to innumerable young scientists… The sky and stars have always enthralled children. Our space programme provides an impetus to children to think big and reach across those boundaries, which were considered impossible till today.”

