Elyments social media 'super-app' launched in India
Indian app Elyments clubs social media, instant messaging and puts focus on privacy

Combining the features of many social media applications into one platform, Elyments is a social media app, an instant messaging app, and a tool for voice and video calls, all clubbed into one.

  • Published: July 5, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Elyments app

India has just launched a new Social Media application of its own – Elyments. The social media super app is 100 percent homegrown in India and brought to life by over 1,000 IT professionals. The app was officially launched today by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Humanitarian & Founder of the Art of Living. It is now available on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Also Read - Roposo gains 22 million users in 2 days after TikTok ban; Mitron, Chingari also see rise in downloads

Combining the features of many social media applications into one platform, Elyments is a social media app, an instant messaging app, and a tool for voice and video calls, all clubbed into one. Elyments’ vision is to combine the features of popular social media apps and present it on a single unified app. Terms that have become second nature to social media users – contacts, friends, followers, have all been brought together in Elyments. Also Read - TikTok's Indian alternative 'Chingari' crosses over 10 million downloads on Google Play store in 22 days

Elyments and the focus on privacy

Elyments has been built keeping the user’s privacy in mind as a primary concern. The nation’s top privacy professionals have been guiding the design of the product. Hence, the data of users is stored in India and user’s data will never be shared with a third party without the user’s explicit consent. The app puts the privacy card ahead, at a time when plenty of social media apps that originate in other countries go through various lapses of privacy. Also Read - TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads in around 2 months

The app will also be available in more than eight Indian languages. Elyments has been crowd-tested extensively by more than 1000 people for several months. Close to 200,000 people have already downloaded and are using the app.

In weeks to come, Elyments also plans to launch a bunch of other features. This includes Audio/Video calls, an interface for secure payments, and public profiles that can be followed or subscribed to. There will also be a curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands and regional voice commands.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2020 5:08 PM IST

Best Sellers