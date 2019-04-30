comscore
Indian Army claims to have spotted footprint of Yeti during Himalayan expedition

Indian Army says the images are evidence to existence of Yeti, a mythical ape-like creature believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

  Published: April 30, 2019 10:41 AM IST
Source: Indian Army/Twitter

An Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition Team has claimed to have found evidence of existence of Yeti, the mythical creature in the icy heights of the Himalayas. The Indian Army tweeted yesterday that the expedition team spotted mysterious footprint of Yeti measuring 32 x 15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp in Nepal on April 9, 2019. The photos tweeted by the the Indian Army shows the footprints clearly and they are gigantic in nature and the prints seem to be of only a single foot. The Army also mentioned in its tweet that the elusive snowman has only been sighted before at Makalu-Barun National Park.

Yeti is a mythical creature also described as “abominable snowman” at times. It is believed to be an ape-like creature taller than an average human and is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia. The creature is believed to be first mentioned in 1832 ad the people indigenous to these regions are said to use names like Yeti and Meh-Teh and is part of history and mythology.

“We got the inputs about 10 days back and yet we held on to it. But then we decided that there is photographic evidence which matches with earlier theories. We tweeted as we thought it would be prudent to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest,” a senior Indian Army official told Deccan Herald. “Evidence has been photographed and handed over to subject matter experts. The idea is not to sit on judgement, which should be addressed in a scientific way,” the officer added.

The officer also added that the story will serve as a definitive answer and evidence to those who reject the existence of Yeti. “Nature, history and science never write their final story,” he added. The officer further stated that the army is in possession of a video and plans to release it soon. There have reports of sightings of Yeti in the past as well and even as Indian scientist claimed one such sighting but the evidence never proved to be conclusive.

The images posted by the Mountaineering Expedition Team of Indian Army seems to be the closest we have in terms of proof for sightings of Yeti in the icy foothills of Himalayas in Nepal. In the past, the sightings offered as evidence have been proven to have come from mountain bears. It needs to be seen whether Indian Army offers any further evidence to conclude that the footprint belongs to Yeti and it is not a mythical creature.

  Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:41 AM IST

