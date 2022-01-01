comscore Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details
Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion

Additionally, the tech giant is also expanding its business in India to expand its presence by generating 1 million jobs across India. The company’s vice president of Product Operations, Priya Balasubramaniam, mentioned that Apple has been operating in India for over two decades.

Apple logo building

The tech giant Apple has been approached by the Central government t of India to focus more on the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The center has proposed that the company increase its annual production output worth $50 billion over the next 5-6 years. The production would include expanding, making ‘Made in India’ iPhones, Macbooks, iPads, air pods, and watches. Also Read - ‘Food with worms crawling in it’: Women workers at Foxconn describe their harrowing ordeal

As per Times of India source, “The meeting with the Apple officials happened recently, where senior government members – including a top minister – were present.” Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

Additionally, the tech giant is also expanding its business in India to expand its presence by generating 1 million jobs across India. The company’s vice president of Product Operations, Priya Balasubramaniam, mentioned that Apple has been operating in India for over two decades. It is worth noting that the tech giant started manufacturing iPhones at a facility in Bengaluru in 2017. Also Read - Annoyed with the constant in-app review alerts? Here's how to turn it off for good

“Since then, we’ve expanded with facilities here and in Chennai, manufacturing several iPhone models for the domestic market and export. Along with our supply chain, we are investing significantly in India to develop our operations, expand our reach, and engage with more local suppliers,” she added.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are the ones that were assembled in India. The top production partners of Apple, namely the Taiwanese trio of Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, have set up their base in the country. Apple’s manufacturing in the country is still a minute compared to its global manufacturing.

“The enabling environment includes production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to encourage companies to invest in and grow manufacturing in India. Also, capital subsidy plans are being given out, such as the one allotted for kickstarting semiconductor manufacturing where the government has extended support of $10 billion for those willing to invest,” TOI’s source added.

  Published Date: January 1, 2022 6:50 PM IST

