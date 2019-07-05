The government is considering monitoring internet traffic through a centralized system, which is operational across the country. “The government has set up a Centralized Monitoring System (CMS). This is for lawful interception and monitoring of mobile phones, landlines and internet traffic through mobile network,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha.

“At present, monitoring through service providers is done using Internet Monitoring System. And, this is also under consideration for integration with CMS,” Prasad added. The hub of CMS is located in Delhi. Further, 21 regional monitoring centers are operational across all the 22 telecom circles in the country.

The CMS automates processing of interception orders between law enforcement agencies and telecom operators. It also allows electronic provisioning of the targets without manual intervention of telecom operators.

Such measures come at a time when India is the second largest internet market in the world. This was revealed in the Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report 2019. India has the second largest internet userbase at 12 percent, while China leads with 21 percent internet users globally. The report shows there were 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018. It is equivalent to 51 percent of the global population, up from 49 percent in 2017.

With Inputs from PTI

