comscore Internet Monitoring: India considers a centralized system
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system
News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

News

The CMS facilitates automated processing of lawful interception order from law enforcement agencies to telecom operators. It allows electronic provisioning of the targets without manual intervention of telecom operators.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Using internet

The government is considering monitoring internet traffic through a centralized system, which is operational across the country. “The government has set up a Centralized Monitoring System (CMS). This is for lawful interception and monitoring of mobile phones, landlines and internet traffic through mobile network,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha.

“At present, monitoring through service providers is done using Internet Monitoring System. And, this is also under consideration for integration with CMS,” Prasad added.  The hub of CMS is located in Delhi. Further, 21 regional monitoring centers are operational across all the 22 telecom circles in the country.

The CMS automates processing of interception orders between law enforcement agencies and telecom operators. It also allows electronic provisioning of the targets without manual intervention of telecom operators.

Such measures come at a time when India is the second largest internet market in the world. This was revealed in the Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report 2019. India has the second largest internet userbase at 12 percent, while China leads with 21 percent internet users globally. The report shows there were 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018. It is equivalent to 51 percent of the global population, up from 49 percent in 2017.

With Inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 11:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed
thumb-img
News
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Realme, Xiaomi smartphone war continues: Redmi 7A compared with Realme C2

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors
Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Gaming

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

News

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C2 sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system
Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

News

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने Amazon पर नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च को किया टीज, हो सकता है Oppo K3

Uttar Pradesh Police Twitter : उत्तर प्रदेश की गोरखपुर पुलिस ने ट्विटर की मदद से गुमशुदा लड़कियों को खोजा

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 फिटनेस ट्रैकर 1,499 रुपये कीमत में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खासियत

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: प्राइस, कैमरा, परफॉर्मेंस और बैटरी के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Realme C2 vs Redmi 7A : एंट्री सेगमेंट में कौन-सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार, Redmi और Realme में जंग जारी

News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system
News
Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system
Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

News

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

News

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed