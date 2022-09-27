Indian govt announces new rules to check smartphone theft

The Indian government has issued new guidelines in a bid to check smartphone theft and misuse of stolen smartphones. As per the new guidelines issued by the government, all mobile phone manufacturers are required to register the IMEI number of every smartphone that has been manufactured in India with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR) portal before its sale. This rule will come into effect in the country starting January 1, 2023. Also Read - Netflix doubles down on gaming efforts, sets up game studio in Helsinki

“The international mobile equipment identity number of the mobile phone imported in India for sale, testing, research or any other purpose shall be registered by the importer with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) of the Government of India in the Department of Telecommunications prior to import of mobile phone into the country,” government wrote in its notification. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

It is worth noting that the government had introduced ICDR system for issuing IMEI certificates for import mobile phones imported in the country back in 2021. The system has been operational since January 1, 2020. Also Read - How to put a SIM Lock on your Google Pixel and stock phones

For the unversed, IMEI number or in other words International Mobile Equipment Identity is a unique 15-digit code that is used for identifying the device with the SIM card input. It is unique to GSM, WCDMA, and iDEN mobile phones and satellite phones. It is worth noting that while every mobile phone has a single IMEI number, a mobile device can have two IMEI numbers if it is a dual SIM phone.

Knowing the IMEI number of your smartphone can be useful in cases wherein smartphones get stolen or lost. It is also useful while claiming insurance or while giving your smartphone for servicing as it reveals a host of details about the device.

How can you check IMEI number of your smartphone?

— One of the easiest ways of check the IMEI number of a smartphone is by dialing — *#06# — on your mobile phone. You can also find this detail on the cover of the box of your smartphone.

— iPhone users can follow these steps to check IMEI number of their devices: Settings > General > About > Scroll down to find the IMEI/MEID, and ICCID.

— Samsung Galaxy device users can follow these steps to check the IMEI number of their devices: Settings > About.