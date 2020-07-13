Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps

The tension between China and India continues after the government blocked some 59 Chinese apps. This also included the most popular ones like TikTok, WeChat, and Alibaba. The Indian government is now asking the court in India to reject any request by these Chinese companies seeking to appeal the court order issued in late June. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

A Reuters report says that the Indian government has presented an alleged warning to the Rajasthan High Court to stop some of the Chinese apps in case they seek a court order to appeal the blockade imposed by the country. In case you are unaware, the reason stated for blocking 59 Chinese apps is that they were jeopardizing the national security and integrity.

Indian lawyers also explain that these warnings are presented to prevent the court from making a decision or ruling in favor of any of the companies without considering the government's statement. It is unknown if the government of India plans to file similar requests in courts at other locations. Reuters says that the IT Ministry and the Chinese embassy in New Delhi have not discussed it. However, it is being reported that the ministry asked the 59 affected companies to fill out a form about their business structure and data storage practices that should be delivered in the coming weeks.

A hard blow to Chinese techs

India has the largest market for online app users, with approximately 1.3 billion, so blocking access to these apps generates millions of dollars in losses for developers. As per SensorTower, just blocking the TikTok could lead to losses of about $500,000 for ByteDance. India represented 30 percent of its market, not to mention the risk of employee loss. Among the apps blocked by the government of India are Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein and Clash of Kings. This list also includes DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, Mi Community, Club Factory, UC News, Weibo, and many more.