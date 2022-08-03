comscore Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Govt Banned 348 Apps Some Chinese That Were Sending User Data To Other Countries
News

Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries

News

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar provided these details in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

google play

Indian govt banned 348 applications

The Indian govt claimed that 348 mobile applications that have been developed by China, as well as other countries, were banned from use in India. This information was disclosed during the ongoing monsoon session in the parliament as a written response to one of the queries. The govt representative claimed that these apps were found to be collecting information of the users and then sending it to servers located outside the country. Also Read - BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar provided these details in response to a question posed by Rodmal Nagar in the Lok Sabha. The question was if the Indian govt has identified any application that was sending data to other countries and whether or not these apps were banned. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned BGMI just one year after its launch

The union minister responded by saying that 348 apps were identified and they were banned at the request of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY). As these apps were funneling user data to servers outside India, it is considered to have a negative impact on the sovereignty and integrity of India, India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store following government order

This information comes days after the govt asked Google Play Store and Apple App Store to remove the BGMI battle royale game from its respective stores. The removal was done on behest of the same laws that were used when the PUBG Mobile and other Chinese apps were banned in 2020. The game developer Krafton is still working with the govt to resolve the issues that led to the removal of BGMI from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 5:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 3, 2022 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian govt banned 348 apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries
News
Indian govt banned 348 apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries
2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check image, price and availability

Photo Gallery

2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check image, price and availability

Google boss tells employees to pick up slack over productivity concerns

News

Google boss tells employees to pick up slack over productivity concerns

Here's how to retract or unsend an email

How To

Here's how to retract or unsend an email

2023 Maruti Suzuki WagonR unveiled: View pics of new WagonR

Photo Gallery

2023 Maruti Suzuki WagonR unveiled: View pics of new WagonR

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries

Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens, Watch Video

Google boss tells employees to pick up slack over productivity concerns

Jio, Airtel, Vi to increase tariff to offer 5G connectivity in India

Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale again in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens

News

Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens
iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999