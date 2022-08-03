Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries

The Indian govt claimed that 348 mobile applications that have been developed by China, as well as other countries, were banned from use in India. This information was disclosed during the ongoing monsoon session in the parliament as a written response to one of the queries. The govt representative claimed that these apps were found to be collecting information of the users and then sending it to servers located outside the country. Also Read - BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar provided these details in response to a question posed by Rodmal Nagar in the Lok Sabha. The question was if the Indian govt has identified any application that was sending data to other countries and whether or not these apps were banned. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned BGMI just one year after its launch

The union minister responded by saying that 348 apps were identified and they were banned at the request of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY). As these apps were funneling user data to servers outside India, it is considered to have a negative impact on the sovereignty and integrity of India, India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store following government order

This information comes days after the govt asked Google Play Store and Apple App Store to remove the BGMI battle royale game from its respective stores. The removal was done on behest of the same laws that were used when the PUBG Mobile and other Chinese apps were banned in 2020. The game developer Krafton is still working with the govt to resolve the issues that led to the removal of BGMI from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.