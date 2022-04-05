comscore Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news: Check full list
News

Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news: Check full list

News

Of the 22 YouTube channels that have been blocked, 18 are India based while four are Pakistan based.

YouTube

Image: Pixabay

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels along with three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account and one news website for spreading fake news and coordinated disinformation over social media in matters related to national security. Also Read - Snapchat lets you share videos directly from YouTube: Here’s how

A PIB release by the ministry says that together the 22 YouTube channels had amassed a cumulative viewership of 260 crore and that this is the first time that Indian YouTube channels have been blocked as a part of the new IT Rules, 2021. The release also said that of the 22 YouTube channels that have been blocked, 18 are India-based YouTube channels while four are Pakistan-based YouTube channels. Also Read - YouTube finally introduces picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS

Explaining the rationale behind blocking these YouTube channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that these YouTube channels were being used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir among others. etc. The blocked YouTube channels were also ‘posting anti-India content from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.’ Also Read - YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

“It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India’s foreign relations with other countries,” the Ministry wrote in the release.

Furthermore, the ministry said that the blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. “In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan,” the ministry added.

Including its recent move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and public order since December 2021.

Here is a list of all banned India-based YouTube channels:

— ARP News (Total Views: 4,40,68,652)

— AOP News (Total Views: 74,04,673)

— LDC News (Total Views: 6,46,96,730)

— SarkariBabu (Total Views: 4,40,14,435)

— SS ZONE Hindi (Total Views:5,28,17,274)

— Smart News (Total Views: 13,07,34,161)

— News23Hindi (Total Views: 18,72,35,234)

— Online Khabar (Total Views: 4,16,00,442)

— DP news (Total Views: 11,99,224)

— PKB News (Total Views: 2,97,71,721)

— KisanTak (Total Views: 36,54,327)

— Borana News (Total Views: 2,46,53,931)

— Sarkari News Update (Total Views: 2,05,05,161)

— Bharat Mausam (Total Views: 7,04,14,480)

— RJ ZONE 6 (Total Views: 12,44,07,625)

— Exam Report (Total Views: 3,43,72,553)

— Digi Gurukul (Total Views: 10,95,22,595)

— DinBharKhabrein (Total Views: 23,69,305)

Here’s a list of all the banned Pakistan-based YouTube channels:

— DuniyaMeryAagy (Total Views: 11,29,96,047)

— Ghulam NabiMadni (Total Views: 37,90,109)

— HAQEEQAT TV (Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797)

— HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 (Total Views: 37,542,059)

Published Date: April 5, 2022 4:31 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 4:31 PM IST

