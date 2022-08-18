comscore Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list
Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

The ministry of information and broadcasting said, “Ministry of I&B blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday blocked 8 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’. The ministry stated that it has blocked 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels under IT Rules, 2021. The blocked channels are Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho and Pakistan-based News ki Dunya. Fake news was allegedly posted on topics including the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. Also Read - YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos: Report

The ministry of information and broadcasting said, “Ministry of I&B blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan based YouTube news channels blocked under IT Rules, 2021. Blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers. Fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube.” Also Read - YouTube tips: Top 5 features that you would want to try out now

“The purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos of the blocked YouTube channels. Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country,” the government said. Also Read - Twitter blocked more and more accounts in India since 2014: MeitY

Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, of which four were from Pakistan, alleging that they were spreading fake news that could impact national security, foreign relations and public order.

The ministry since December 2021, issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

“It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India’s foreign relations with other countries,” the Ministry wrote in the release.

Including its recent move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and public order since December 2021.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 12:13 PM IST

