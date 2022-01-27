comscore Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts
Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

Twitter started releasing its transparency report back in 2012. Since then, India has requested information on 11,667 user accounts.

Twitter-Spaces

(Representational Image)

Twitter just released its latest transparency report, in which it states that the Indian government had requested data on 2,200 user accounts in the January-June 2021 period. The report states that the micro-blogging platform complied with just 2 percent of the total requests. Apart from this, it was revealed that Twitter had received nearly 5,000 legal demands to remove Twitter accounts from India in the reporting period. Also Read - Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

The report also mentions that during the reporting period, global government preservation requests decreased by 4 percent. However, accounts specified increased by 24 percent. The US (57 percent) and India (25 percent) accounted for the most global preservation requests. Also Read - How to use Twitter for latest information on Assembly Elections 2022

To recall, Twitter started releasing its transparency report back in 2012. Since then, India has requested information on 11,667 user accounts. To put this into perspective, this is 10 percent of the global information requests. The US submitted the most government information requests (24 percent of the global volume; 27 percent of the global accounts specified). After the US, the second highest volume of requests of 18 percent of global information requests and 30 percent of the global accounts originated from India. Also Read - NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

The company has stated that it partially disclosed or did not disclose information in response to 64 percent of global government information requests.

When it comes to non-government requests Japan, Brazil, and the US took the top three spots, with requests accounting for 89 percent of all requests and 87 percent of the total accounts.

Legal demands from governments in the reporting period amounted to 43,387 demands to remove content, specifying 196,878 accounts.

Twitter itself required account holders to remove 4.7 million tweets, which violated the terms and conditions. Out of these 68 percent of the tweets received fewer than 100 impressions, and 24 percent of the tweets had between 100 to 1,000 impressions. The company also revealed that it permanently suspended 453,754 unique accounts during the period for violating its child sexual exploitation policy.

In the first half of 2021, Twitter suspended 44,974 unique accounts, which were promoting terrorism and violent organizations.

  Published Date: January 27, 2022 9:36 PM IST

Best Sellers