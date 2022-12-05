comscore Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Govt Plans Complete Oversight On All Real Money Online Games
News

Indian govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games

News

As per report, these rules will give a broader oversight on all types of games to the Centre while enabling state governments to impose outright bans on gambling, or games of chance.

Highlights

  • Indian government is planning to impose fresh rules on online gaming.
  • These rules will apply to all real-money games.
  • These rules will counter addition on online gaming platforms.
Online Gaming

Image: Pixabay

India’s planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister’s office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources. Also Read - Google sued by WinZo for its new Play Store policy allowing only fantasy sports, rummy games

The much-awaited regulations are seen shaping the future of India’s gaming sector that research firm Redseeer estimates will be worth $7 billion by 2026, dominated by real-money games. Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have in recent years backed Indian startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, popular for fantasy cricket. Also Read - Flipkart board approves Walmart's offer to acquire 75 percent of the e-commerce startup

An Indian panel tasked with drafting the regulation in August proposed a new body to decide whether a game involves skill or chance, and then let skill games be governed by planned federal rules that call for registration requirements, know-your-customer norms and a grievance redress mechanism. Also Read - Amazon has made a formal bid to buy a 60 percent stake in Flipkart: Reports

Chance games – considered akin to gambling, which is mostly banned across India – were set to stay under the purview of individual state governments which would be free to regulate them, Reuters has previously reported.

But in an October 26 government meeting, an official from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office objected to such a differentiation, calling for expanded oversight on all types of games, according to the confidential minutes of the gathering reviewed by Reuters.

Differentiating games as skill or chance wasn’t easy due to lack of legal clarity and contrasting court decisions, the minutes quoted the official as saying, adding “online gaming may be considered as one activity/service with no distinction.”

Defining games has been contentious in India. India’s Supreme Court says the card game rummy and certain fantasy games are skill-based and legal, for example, while different state courts have held different views about games such as poker.

Modi’s office and the IT ministry, which is drafting the rules, did not respond to a request for comment.

Three people directly involved in the rule-making process, including two government officials in New Delhi, told Reuters the rules will give the federal administration broader oversight on all types of games while state governments remain empowered to impose outright bans on gambling, or games of chance.

The drafting of the new regulations comes amid growing concerns that the proliferation of such games, particularly among young people, had led to addiction and financial losses, with some reported cases of suicide.

One of the government sources said Modi’s administration continues to be concerned about potential addiction of such platforms.

The government panel’s August report had recommended new rules should include so-called “de-addiction measures” such as periodic warnings and advisories and fixing deposit and withdrawal limits.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 11:09 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you
Mobiles
Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you
Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

Gaming

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

Gaming

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook

How To

How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook

Android 13 TV is officially out: Here s what s new

Smart TVs

Android 13 TV is officially out: Here s what s new

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games

Nokia mobile phone users, there is finally some good news for you

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

Android 13 TV is officially out: Here s what s new

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial