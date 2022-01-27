comscore Indian govt plans to take down Android, iOS monopoly with in-house operating system
Indian govt plans to introduce iOS, Android-rival operating system: Check details

The govt is planning to introduce a new policy that will enable various stakeholders to build an operating system and corresponding ecosystem for the smartphone industry

Image Credit: pcmag.com

Android and iOS have long been the two dominating names in the smartphone ecosystem. They managed to outdo and outlive their competition. Now, these two have become the default options for almost every smartphone buyer. Being the monopolies, Android and iOS command a lot of power, in terms of both app ecosystem and revenue generation. The Indian govt is ready with a new plan to counter this monopoly by developing its own operating system. Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

The govt is planning to introduce a new policy that will enable various stakeholders to build an operating system and corresponding ecosystem for the smartphone industry. This step can become instrumental in not only providing an alternative for users but also in leading to a cheaper and more inclusive operating system. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in an interview with PTI said that the govt wants to create an indigenous operating system that will be an alternative to Android and iOS. Also Read - Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

“There is no third one. Therefore, in a lot of ways there is tremendous interest in MeitY and in the Government of India to even create a new handset operating system. We are talking to people. We are looking at a policy for that,” Chandrasekhar said.

The Indian govt plans to achieve this alternate ecosystem with the help of start-up and academic ecosystems.

“If there is some real capability then we will be very much interested in developing that area because that will create an alternative to iOS and Android which then an Indian brand can grow,” Chandrasekhar said.

“Important is to have clear goals. Once we have clear goals and what is that we have to achieve then all the policies and actions will be consistent with it,” Chandrasekhar said.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 3:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2022 3:26 PM IST

