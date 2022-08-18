comscore Govt is mulling on bringing universal charger model to India
Indian govt to form panel to seek views on universal charger model

As per reports, Centre will set up three expert groups which will submit their report after taking the views of all stakeholders on the proposal.

Image: Pixabay

The Central government is looking at the possibility of adopting a universal charger model for all electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, electric watches, and will set up a panel seeking views on the proposal, informed sources said. Also Read - India moves up in global rankings for average mobile data speeds: Report

The sources said the Centre will set up three expert groups which will submit their report after taking the views of all stakeholders on the proposal. Also Read - India is all set to enter the 5G era: PM Modi

They further informed that the groups will be notified in August itself and they will submit their report within a couple of months. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 5G phone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

This was decided after the Department of Consumer Affairs on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of mobile phone and electronic devices manufacturers to seek their views on adopting the universal charger model.

The meeting was presided over by the Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh.

Industry bodies like FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM, as well as representatives of electronic products manufacturers bodies were present in the meeting.

The idea behind pushing this concept emerged from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards reducing carbon emissions in India, which he had announced in the Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last year.

Also, the government has expressed concern that due to excess usage of separate chargers for all electronic devices, there has been an alarming rise in e-consumption which leads to greater emission levels.

This concern has made the Government think about adopting a universal charger for all electronic devices.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 1:07 PM IST

