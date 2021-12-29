comscore Indian govt would 'love' to see investments from Intel, Samsung, TSMC
  • Home
  • News
  • Govt would ‘love’ to see Intel, Samsung, TSMC and other major chipset makers invest in India
News

Govt would ‘love’ to see Intel, Samsung, TSMC and other major chipset makers invest in India

News

The IT Ministry has announced that the govt will issue guidelines in early January 2022 on modalities of applying for semiconductor incentives

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minsiter of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Indian govt is increasing stakes for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. To attract investors and other chipset industry giants, the govt recently introduced a Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor scheme. The Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the govt’s interest to see companies like Intel, TSMC, Samsung, and other technology majors build infrastructure in India. Also Read - Will Intel be the first major semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Chandrasekhar told PTI that India is keen to welcome all semiconductor majors to explore exciting investment opportunities in the country. Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

“Among the companies that we would love to see invest in India are Intel, TSMC, Samsung, global foundaries…and all other semiconductor technology majors, manufacturing, design and testing companies. It is clear that interest levels in global majors after PM’s announcement of Rs 76,000 crore initiative is much higher and much more serious today than it ever was in the last many years,” Chandrasekhar said. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

The IT Ministry has announced that the govt will issue guidelines in early January 2022 on modalities of applying for semiconductor incentives and that players will be given about 45-90 days to respond.

In view of the global semiconductor shortage and India’s heavy dependence on other markets like China, the Indian govt has introduced a scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.

This scheme is expected to bring in massive investments and result in 35,000 specialized jobs apart from indirect employment for one lakh people. In the next four years, the govt is expecting investments of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore and 1.35 lakh jobs.

Could Intel be the First?

Randhir Thakur, President of Intel Foundry Services recently applauded govt’s new scheme in a tweet. The IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded by welcoming the company to India for developing manufacturing facilities. The response triggered speculations that Intel might become the first major chipset manufacturer to announce its entry into India.

In response to BGR.in’s query, Intel responded by saying, “Intel India is Intel’s largest design centre outside of the US and we have been investing towards accelerating innovation and design engineering in India over the last two decades. However, we have no new plans to announce at this time.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India
Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category
Govt explains why there are more electric vehicles on Indian roads this year

Electric Vehicle

Govt explains why there are more electric vehicles on Indian roads this year

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ला रहा 3 स्क्रीन वाला नया फोल्डेबल फोन, S Pen सपोर्ट के साथ मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Apple iPhone 14 में नहीं मिलेगा SIM कार्ड स्लॉट, eSIM से चलेंगे दोनों नेटवर्क

Redmi Note 11s को कई सर्टिफिकेशन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर किया गया स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च ये धांसू स्मार्टफोन

इस साल टेक जगत की इन बड़ी घोषणाओं ने आपकी जिंदगी पर डाला असर, जानें

Free Fire Diamonds टॉप-अप पर मिल रहा धांसू कैरेक्टर फ्री, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers