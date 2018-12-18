comscore
Indian mobile users received 2x more spam calls in 2018: Truecaller

Telecom service providers and network operators continued to be the biggest spam callers in the country this year.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 3:14 PM IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

With cellular tariffs getting increasingly affordable and cellular operators coming up with new ‘unlimited’ calling plans every other day, staying in touch has never been easier. However, this has also led to an increase in the number of unwanted crank calls. And if the latest numbers are any indication, things are getting even worse.

Truecaller, which is famous for its caller identification platform, has released its annual ‘Truecaller Insight Special Report’ for 2018. The report, which highlights world’s top 20 countries with the most number of spam/scam calls, has ranked India second in terms of such calls received by users, with Brazil being the first.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation in Truecaller’s report is that the number of scam calls in India more than doubled this year, increasing from three percent to seven percent. Talking about spam calls, these accounted for 6.1 percent of all calls received by Indian cellular users in 2018. That said, average spam calls received per user in the country dropped to 22.3 calls a month, a drop of 1.5 percent over last year.

Truecaller wants to combat fake news with a new instant messaging solution

Also Read

Truecaller wants to combat fake news with a new instant messaging solution

What’s worth mentioning here are the sources of these unwanted calls. According to ‘Truecaller Insight Special Report’, the biggest spam callers in India this year continued to be none other than telecom service providers and network operators.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

Around 91 percent of such calls were all about advertising different recharge packs/offers and reminding customers about low account balance. This was followed by scam callers and telemarketers, who accounted for seven percent and two percent, respectively, of all unwanted calls. Of these, Truecaller was able to identify and block around 20.2 billion calls.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 3:14 PM IST

