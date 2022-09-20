comscore Indian nationals, lured with IT jobs, get abducted to commit cybercrime in Thailand, Myanmar
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Nationals Lured With It Jobs Get Abducted To Commit Cybercrime In Thailand Myanmar
News

Indian nationals, lured with high paying IT jobs, get abducted to commit cybercrime in Thailand, Myanmar

News

The Indian embassy claims to be working with both Myanmar and Thailand authorities to bring back the victims of the scam.

Electricity bill scam

Over 300 Indian nationals are stuck in Thailand and Myanmar working in jobs that are forcing them into cybercrime. These Indian nationals went to Thailand on the pretext of jobs with good pay. However, they ended up getting stuck with entities that conduct cybercrime. The Indian nationals have been approaching state as well as central govt to assist them in escaping from the hostage-like situation. Also Read - Truecaller launches improved version of app for Apple iPhones

A report by TOI has detailed some of the experiences of these Indian IT workers who are stuck in this situation. The report claims that these workers were first invited to Thailand for IT jobs and later they were taken to Myanmar as hostages. The workers are then forced to work for over 15 hours a day. If they refuse to work, the employers are beaten up and even electrocuted. Also Read - Loan App Scam: Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

The workers are refraining from giving out details about their identity as they fear consequences if they get caught. Currently, leaders from different political parties are pushing the state and central govt to help these Indian nationals. The Indian embassy claims to be working with both Myanmar and Thailand authorities to bring back the victims of the scam. Also Read - Electricity Bill Scam: How innocent people are being tricked into paying fraud bills

The workers have been kept in the Myawaddy region which does not come under the jurisdiction of Myanmar. The area is mostly controlled by ethnic armed groups, according to the report. Some of the victims have identified their captors as Malaysian Chinese.

 

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2022 1:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?
Apps
Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?
Samsung announces massive discounts on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables: Check offers, cashback and more here

Deals

Samsung announces massive discounts on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables: Check offers, cashback and more here

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

How to check and delete Instagram login activity

How To

How to check and delete Instagram login activity

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to be replaced by Ultra: What we know about iPhone 15 series

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to be replaced by Ultra: What we know about iPhone 15 series

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian nationals get abducted in Thailand, Myanmar; forced to commit cybercrime

Honor Pad 8 tablet launch in India set for September 23, price revealed

Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?

Samsung announces massive discounts on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables: Check offers, cashback and more here

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details