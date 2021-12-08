Earlier this week, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg grabbed all the limelight, but not for a very good reason. Garg fired 900 employees over a Zoom call, which is bizarre as well as disappointing at the same time. The Indian American CEO has now reacted to the incident. Reports suggest that employees fired were primarily from the US and India. Also Read - Zoom adds new features: Attendance status, chat flexibility, polling, and more

Garg has sent out an email to the current staff members, apologising for his action. In the email, he noted, "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."

During the Zoom call, Garg said that the 9 percent of the company's total workforce is being terminated due to their underperformance. Instead of recognising his own mistake, Garg put the blame on the employees and their performance.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg said during the call. Additionally, he called the terminated employees “a bunch of slackers who only worked two hours a day and were stealing from the company”.

Adding on Garg said, this is the second time in his career that he is doing something like this. “This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried,” Garg said during the call.

Since the incident occurred, Garg has been based left, right, and center on various social media platforms. Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka also condemned Garg’s mass layoff decision.

Taking on Twitter, Goenka, RPG Enterprises chairman, noted, “my heart went out to the 900 employees sacked through Zoom by Vishal Garg. Totally wrong! Do it on a one-on-one basis. And in person. And not before Christmas and after a $750 million recent infusion. This is how Corporates get a heartless tag!”.