Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Online train ticket booking has gotten simpler in last few years. For those who regularly travel by train, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has always been the one website to book tickets online. Then there are many third-party platforms that integrate IRCTC’s online booking feature within their platform for easy reservations.

Recently, Flipkart‘s digital payment subsidiary PhonePe also partnered with Indian Railway’s IRCTC to introduce a micro-app on its platform. Now Paytm, which has had the same feature since long, has waived off service charges on train ticket bookings through its platform.

Most of us are aware that the IRCTC waived off service charges to promote its website, but that is limited to tickets booking of up to Rs 100,000. But with Paytm now there will be no additional charges for tickets booking on Paytm using credit/debit cards, UPI, and via Paytm wallet, confirmed Paytm Vice-President, Abhishek Rajan.

“Till October 2018, we used to charge a Payment Gateway fee, which is equivalent to 1.8 percent of the total order value on train ticket bookings. We are happy to have waived it off completely and offer this benefit to travelers,” said Rajan.

Recently, Paytm claimed more than 3x growth in its travel business with more than 38 million tickets sold in financial year 2017-2018. The website also doubled its travel customer base to 9 million last year. Besides ticket booking, Paytm enables a user to check PNR status and seat availability for train tickets. Users can also search nearby train station suggestions.